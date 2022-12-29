Turning Red Releases Disney+ Music Video

Turning Red just put out a music video for "1 True Love" on social media. Over on Twitter, YouTube and Disney+ you can catch 4*Town belting out the amazing banger in an animated feature. Fans could not get enough of the Toronto group when the movie premiered on the platform earlier this year. Inspired by the singing groups of the early 2000s, Domee Shi crafted a vision of the popular music of the time. Clearly the viewers grew attached to 4*Town and the vocal stylings of the men who brought the group to life. Finneas, Jordan Fisher, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, and Grayson Villeneuve are singing like their lives are dependent on it. It's delightful stuff and you can watch the whole thing online right now. Shi talked to Thrillest about getting the band together.

"But I think the name 4*TOWN was probably a combination of O-Town, and then I don't even know if most people know that there was this Toronto boy band called b4-4 I think only Toronto tweens knew about. I think it's like O-Town and b4-4 merged together with *NSYNC to create 4*TOWN," she shared. "I looked up b4-4 recently because I haven't heard their songs in forever. The lyrics are so raunchy, but it's very teeny bopper-y and cute. One of their songs is called 'Get Down' and literally the chorus is, 'If you get down on me, I'll get down on you.' I just remember belting that out and my mom being, 'What are you saying?'"

That final battle section of the movie was a big hit online. Comicbook.com's Jenna Anderson talked to the creative team about how the big boyband moment came together. She pushed for a massive Kaiju battle as a part of the finale and got her wish.

"We always knew that we wanted a large-scale mother/teen daughter fight for the ages. We wanted that to be our act three," Shi revealed. "We wanted the whole movie to culminate into these two characters finally having at it in a big, spectacular Kaiju battle-esque way. We just didn't know where it would be, or how we would get there. Then eventually, it landed at the 4Town concert and the idea was, oh, how do we one-up Mei's embarrassment from convenience store. How do we beat that? Oh, what if her mom humiliates her in front of her idols?"

Here's what Disney has to say about the animated hit: "Young actress Rosalie Chiang lends her voice to Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who suddenly "poofs" into a giant red panda when she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS). Sandra Oh voices Mei Lee's protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, who is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. Directed by Shi and produced by Lindsey Collins, Disney and Pixar's "Turning Red" is now streaming exclusively on Disney+."

