Turning Red Fans Are Loving The Disney+ Movie





Turning Red is on Disney+ and fans are loving the movie so far. There is so much fervor around the Pixar film after changes to distribution and release dates. But, the big day is finally here and Mei’s crew is leaving quite an impression. A ton of people online are already posting fanart to social media. It’s all very impressive and wonderful to see in support of such a fresh take on the Pixar animated feature. Comicbook.com’s Jenna Anderson had the chance to speak to producer Lindsey Collins about how they rendered an authentic portrayal of female friendship on-screen.

“It’s so good. I think it’s so easy to kind of go [with] the stereotypical ‘girls not being nice, or being competitive, or mean to one another.’ It was so instantly decided that was not the way we were going to represent the friendship in this movie, because, for all of us, we had friendships that were the oasis in the turmoil that is puberty,” Collins began. “The ones where you felt like they were the only ones who could understand you at times, and give you the confidence to go to school and face the day, so to speak.”

https://twitter.com/maddieshara/status/1502358747091406854?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I think it was always something we wanted, but also I love the fact that Domee and Julia, our writer, were so good about making each of them feel distinct. They had different relationships with each other, but collectively, they were like all little parts of a great sum total of an amazing group of friends,” she added. “And they were just confident in their dorkiness. They weren’t popular girls either. That’s the other trope, ‘We’ll present them as a popular girls.’ I’m like, ‘No they just love each other,’ and that was enough. I just really love that.”

