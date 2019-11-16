Disney Removes Two Live-Action Movie Release Dates from Schedule

Disney has removed two untitled live-action films from its slate unveiled in May, Deadline reports. An untitled Disney live-action film once dated Oct. 7, 2022 and another untitled film dated Feb. 17, 2023 have been removed from a slate that now has more than 40 films dated through December 2023. The studio still has nine Disney-branded untitled live-action films now dated between November 2021 and December 2023, and the two removed pictures are not Marvel or Fox live-action projects. Both the Oct. 7, 2022 and Feb. 17, 2023 slots have been repurposed as release dates for undetermined Marvel Studios movies, upping Marvel’s output from three films to four films in both 2022 and 2023.

Untitled Disney live-action films will now release Nov. 19 in 2021, March 25 and Aug. 12 in 2022, and March 10, May 26, July 14, Aug. 11, Oct. 6, and Dec. 15 in 2023. Disney’s complete updated list, including dates for untitled Marvel, Fox and Pixar and Disney animation films, follows:

THE KING’S MAN (FOX) previously dated on 2/14/20 moves to 9/18/20

RON’S GONE WRONG (FOX) previously dated on 11/6/20 moves to 2/26/21

DEEP WATER (FOX) is now dated on 11/13/20

THE LAST DUEL (FOX) is now dated on 12/25/20 (limited) and 1/8/21 (wide)

NIMONA (FOX) previously dated 3/5/21 moves to 1/14/22

UNTITLED FOX (FOX) is now dated on 4/9/21

UNTITLED FOX (FOX) is now dated on 4/23/21

UNTITLED FOX (FOX) is now dated 8/13/21

UNTITLED FOX (FOX) is now dated on 9/10/21

UNTITLED FOX (FOX) is now dated on 10/1/21

UNTITLED FOX (FOX) is now dated on 10/22/21

UNTITLED FOX (FOX) is now dated on 12/3/21

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (DIS) is now dated on 11/19/21

UNTITLED FOX (FOX) is now dated 1/7/22

UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION (DIS) previously dated on 3/18/22 moves to 3/11/22

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (DIS) is now dated on 3/25/22

UNTITLED FOX (FOX) is now dated on 4/8/22

UNTITLED FOX (FOX) is now dated on 6/10/22

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (DIS) is now dated on 8/12/22

UNTITLED FOX (FOX) is now dated on 9/16/22

UNTITLED MARVEL (DIS) is now dated 10/7/22

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (DIS) previously dated 10/7/22 is removed from schedule

UNTITLED FOX (FOX) is now dated on 10/21/22

UNTITLED FOX (FOX) is now dated on 11/11/22

UNTITLED FOX (FOX) is now dated on 12/23/22

UNTITLED FOX (FOX) is now dated on 1/13/23

UNTITLED MARVEL (DIS) is now dated 2/17/23

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (DIS) previously dated 2/17/23 is removed from schedule

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (DIS) is now dated on 3/10/23

UNTITLED FOX (FOX) is now dated on 3/24/23

UNTITLED MARVEL (DIS) is now dated 5/5/23

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (DIS) is now dated on 5/26/23

UNTITLED FOX (FOX) is now dated on 6/9/23

UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION (DIS) is now dated on 6/16/23

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (DIS) is now dated on 7/14/23

UNTITLED MARVEL (DIS) is now dated 7/28/23

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (DIS) is now dated on 8/11/23

UNTITLED FOX (FOX) is now dated on 9/15/23

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (DIS) is now dated on 10/6/23

UNTITLED FOX (FOX) is now dated on 10/20/23

UNTITLED MARVEL (DIS) is now dated 11/3/23

UNTITLED FOX (FOX) is now dated on 11/10/23

UNTITLED DISNEY ANIMATION (DIS) is now dated 11/22/23

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (DIS) is now dated 12/15/23

It’s unclear which of these dates belong to future live-action adaptations of Disney’s library of animated classics beyond the Emma Stone-led Cruella, which retains its previously announced May 28, 2021 release date.

Disney is now putting together its live-action The Little Mermaid, directed by Rob Marshall and starring Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, and production on its live-action Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs reportedly begins under The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb in spring 2020.

In October, it was learned Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis entered into talks to helm the live-action Pinocchio, replacing Paddington director Paul King. Also in the works are live-action remakes of Lilo & Stitch, Peter Pan and The Sword in the Stone. Disney previously tapped Ridley Scott for Merlin Saga, once expected to begin production in fall 2019, and Aladdin producer Dan Lin said the studio was exploring ideas for a sequel to the live-action musical that grossed $1.05 billion over the summer.