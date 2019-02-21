Exclusive Disney ‘The Princess and the Frog’ Dr. Facilier Funko Pop is Live

Funko has launched the Dr. Facilier Pop figure from Disney‘s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog, and if you want one, there’s only one place you can get it.

The Dr. Facilier Funko Pop is available to order right here at BoxLunch while supplies last. Note that this figure has a glow-in-the-dark Chase variant, which will be shipped to 1-in-6 lucky customers. You should also keep in mind that we’ve been told that stock of this figure is “more limited” than most of BoxLunch’s exclusive Pop launches, so it probably won’t last long. The official description reads:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He has friends on the other side, but now he has you! Dr. Facilier, from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, has been given a funky Funko makeover. If the odds are in your favor, you may receive the glow-in-the-dark chase variant of Dr. Facilier with a glowing mask.”

On a related note, dropped what seemed like a record number of Pop figures at NY Toy Fair this past weekend. Pre-orders are live now, and you can find out where to get all of them via our master list. However, we highly suggest that you start with the following releases, as they have been the most popular:

• My Hero Academia Deku Exclusive

• The Office Pops

• Post Malone Pop

• The Simpsons Pops

• Jaws Pops

• The Addams Family Pops (especially the Morticia and Gomez 2-pack)

• Xena Pop

• Ghostbusters Pops

• BTS Pops

• Yu Yu Hakusho Pops

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.