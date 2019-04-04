Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Live-Action Movie Filming Locations Reportedly Revealed

Disney’s been a bit secretive about its plans to bring Disney Princess Ariel to the screen in a live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, and while we don’t have any sort of casting or plot details, we do have a bead on where it might be filming when it does go into production. According to the latest Production Weekly, the anticipated film will be filming in Puerto Rico and South Africa, though we don’t know when exactly it will be filming there. Currently, the film is expected sometime in 2020, but the biggest question still continues to be who will bring Ariel to life on the big screen.

That question currently has no answer, though a few people have been mentioned in conjunction with the role. Lindsay Lohan and Zendaya have both expressed interest in playing the character, and Lady Gaga at one point was raised as a rumored candidate. In any case, Disney has yet to announce anyone for the part, but this will be a huge announcement regardless of who ends up taking on the role.

In the realm of Disney classics, it doesn’t get much bigger than The Little Mermaid, which is right up there with heavyweights like Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King. Disney’s first adaptation, the 2014 Maleficent, brought in $758 million at the box office, while 2015’s Cinderella brought in $543 million. Since then Disney hit highs with Beauty and the Beast ($1.264 billion) and The Jungle Book ($966 million) and lesser box office hits but critical darlings like Christopher Robin ($197.7 million) and Mary Poppins Returns ($348 million).

Aladdin and The Lion King are expected to do big business, and the verdict is out on Dumbo, which is currently doing fine at the box office but won’t set any huge records at $129 million. The Little Mermaid will be expected to do closer to Beauty and the Beast business as opposed to Dumbo, and casting will go a long way to drawing people in.

