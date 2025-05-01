Disney+ Just Confirmed It’s the Best Streaming Service for Spider-Man Fans

Disney+ has been the go-to streaming home for the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the service was launched back in 2019. Marvel films from other studios have been a little more complicated in the world of streaming, particularly Sony’s Spider-Man films, though many of those have finally started popping up on Disney+ as of late. The service has most of the live-action Spidey films, as well as a slew of animated shows, but a new addition on Thursday helped solidify Disney+ as the one place all Spider-Man fans need to be.
On May 1st, a bunch of major movies left Netflix, including Sony’s Oscar-nominated sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. That film is not only the most recent Spider-Man movie, but it also represents the only Spidey film that has yet to pop up on Disney+ at any point. That changed on Thursday, when Across the Spider-Verse joined most of the other Spider-Man titles on the Disney+ lineup.
Across the Spider-Verse is now streaming alongside all of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films, both Amazing Spider-Man movies, the first two of Tom Holland’s standalone Spider-Man titles, and the hit animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The only major Spidey films not available on Disney+ are Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: No Way Home.
One streamer’s gain is another streamer’s loss, as Netflix took a big blow when the calendar flipped over to May. Not only did the service lose Across the Spider-Verse, but the Raimi Spider-Man movies exited Netflix on Thursday as well.
What Else Just Left Netflix?
Netflix has several big losses coming in the month of May, though the majority of them came on Thursday. A Simple Favor, Rambo, and more movies are still set to depart the service in the coming weeks.
Below, you can check out the full list of Netflix’s May losses
