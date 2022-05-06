Doctor Strange 2: Elizabeth Olsen Gushes Over WandaVision Kids Jett Klyne and Julian Hilliard

✖

"A family is forever," Wanda Maximoff tells twins Billy and Tommy Maximoff. "We could never truly leave each other, even if we tried." That WandaVision love persevered at the red carpet Hollywood premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where Elizabeth Olsen gushed over Marvel co-stars Julian Hilliard and Jett Klyne. The young actors, who played the magically-born sons of Scarlet Witch and Vision (Paul Bettany) in the Marvel Studios Original series WandaVision, also appeared at the star-studded world premiere of director Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange sequel.

"I heard they were here. Jett and Julian, my loves," Olsen told Variety on the Doctor Strange 2 red carpet. Asked about fan reception to the Emmy-nominated WandaVision, Olsen said, "It's really surreal. I keep hearing about the response, but it's hard to actually connect with it until you're at a premiere like this. It's wild."

Elizabeth Olsen scopes out the #DoctorStrange red carpet to look for the actors who play Wanda's children on "WandaVision": "Jett and Julian, my loves!" https://t.co/x95Vs1PpK7 pic.twitter.com/qQO4Mg0y95 — Variety (@Variety) May 3, 2022

Olsen reprises her role as Wanda Maximoff, who wields powerful chaos magic as the Scarlet Witch. She first appeared as a cameo in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, returning in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

"This is eight years now for me with Marvel, and I think I just feel so grateful to still be here and to have grown this character into what she's become," Olsen said. "But I'm also grateful to [producer] Kevin Feige for giving me the opportunity to do WandaVision and for having the idea."

Tommy and Billy Maximoff are here!#MultiverseOfMadness actors Jett Klyne and Julian Hilliard pose together at the red carpet premiere. pic.twitter.com/GXvC3JZhKP — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) May 3, 2022

The nine-episode series, the first to premiere on Disney+, ended with Wanda releasing her hex over the spellbound town of Westview, New Jersey. Seeing through the manipulations of the witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), Wanda dissolved her magic-made reality, erasing the perfect life she envisioned with Vision and their twin sons. (In a post-credits scene leading into Doctor Strange 2, Wanda is seen studying dark magic as her children cry out from somewhere in the Multiverse.)

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is playing exclusively in theaters on May 6.