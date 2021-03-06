WandaVision Finale Confirms the Darkhold Is in the MCU

✖

The Darkhold is officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As many fans theorized after a quick cameo at the tail end of WandaVision Episode 7, the legendary Marvel tome made its proper MCU debut in the show's finally Friday, canonizing it once and for all. That puts it right alongside other mystical books like Doctor Strange's Book of Cagliostro.

Admittedly, the book did previously appear in Agents of SHIELD, but with its appearance and purpose in WandaVision, it's apparent this version is something completely different. What's the mean for the future of this cinematic world?

In short, it opens up a whole new corner of the MCU that's ripe for exploration.

The book itself was created by an Elder God by the name of Chthon, a character that some theorists believed to be the big bad of WandaVision. Though that particular theory didn't come to fruition, it's entirely possible Marvel Studios decides to revisit it at one point or another, especially now that the book is officially canon.

Even outside of big-time character introductions, the book has already had serious ramifications on the overall well-being of those characters located within the MCU. As seen in the closing moments of WandaVision, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) herself is poring over the book as she appears to be searching for her kids.

The second she hears them cry out for help, she whips the book closed as the screen cuts to black. The way the second post-credits sequence was shot makes it seem as if it serves as a direct lead-in to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, especially if Wanda is, in fact, scouring the multiverse in an attempt to be reunited with her children.

Furthermore, the Darkhold even leads to some other characters who could end up appearing in future properties from the House of Ideas. In the Marvel Comics mythos, it has ties to Dracula and werewolves — ahem, see Moon Knight — and the Darkhold Redeemers. Some members of that group include Modred the Mystic, Victoria Montesi, and other characters adjacent to the Midnight Sons.

Whether we consider the Agents of SHIELD version of the book canon or not is moot — Marvel Studios now has its own version of the Darkhold and it is opening up a whole new world.

WandaVision is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

