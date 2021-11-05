Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Is Bringing Back Rachel McAdams

✖

Dr. Christine Palmer is finally making her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ever since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was announced at San Diego Comic-Con last year, there has been very little mention of Rachel McAdams returning to the franchise. With Sam Raimi taking over as director and the franchise seemingly going in a much more magical direction, many wondered if Christine Palmer would be a case similar to Natalie Portman's Jane Foster in Thor: Ragnarok. Fortunately, however, that doesn't appear to be happening.

According to a new report from Deadline, McAdams is indeed set to reprise her role in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, which will begin production once Benedict Cumberbatch is finished filming his part in Spider-Man 3.

McAdams will not be the only original Doctor Strange star returning to take part in the Sam Raimi-directed sequel. Benedict Wong will once again take on the role of Wong, which he previously reprised in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and Chiwetel Ejiofor is returning as Karl Mordo. While Mordo and Strange were allies in the first film, it ended with Mordo breaking away and becoming the Sorcerer Supreme's nemesis.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will also feature Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Scarlet Witch in the MCU.

The Doctor Strange sequel plot is being kept under wraps, but the title makes it clear that the film is going to be diving into the wild intricacies of the multiverse. The existence of the mutliverse has already been teased in the MCU, and Strange is the one that holds the key to unlocking it for the rest of the franchise. Given the rumblings of past Spider-Man actors in Spider-Man 3, it make sense for Strange to be working with Peter in that film, as it likely has something to do with alternate realities.

Because of this shift in tone, Marvel made the decision to switch directors ahead of production. Scott Derrickson, who helmed the first Doctor Strange, had a vision for the film that aligned more closely with the traditional horror genre. Raimi, no stranger to horror or superhero films, will likely be taking it in a much weirder direction.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives on March 25, 2022.