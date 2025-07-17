The Next Barbie Movie Has Finally Been Announced (But With an Unexpected Twist)

Mattel’s iconic Barbie franchise captured a new legion of fans with the global powerhouse Barbie film from Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, and now we know when the franchise is set to return to the big screen. That said, the Barbie project that will hit theaters next isn’t a sequel to the blockbuster film that helped propel a Barbenheimer rush to theaters, though it still packs some heavyweight talent bringing it to life.

Today, Deadline reported that Mattel Studios has finalized a deal with Illumination to develop a new Barbie movie, which will make it the first animated Barbie film created for theaters. The report also states that Universal Pictures will release the film, as they have an exclusive financing and distortion partnership with Illumination. As of now, neither Universal, Illumination, nor Mattel has commented on the deal yet.

If Barbie is indeed stepping into the realm of animation for the big screen, it’s hard to go wrong with Illumination. The studio has a number of major hits to its name, including the beloved Despicable Me franchise, which has now spawned a successful spinoff franchise in Minions. The studio has also delivered hits with The Secret Life of Pets 1 and 2, Sing 1 and 2, and Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, which has actually become my favorite version of that film to date.

Most recently, the studio has hit big with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Migration, and Despicable Me 4. They are also working on The Super Mario Bros. Movie for 2026 as well as Minions 3 for later that year, and now it will add Barbie to its roster, though there is no release date slated for the project just yet. If the other films on its resume are anything to go by, the Barbie animated movie will also have a stacked voice cast when it eventually launches.

Barbie delivered major results for Warner Bros., as the film brought in over $1.44 billion worldwide. Not only was it the highest-grossing film of 2023, but it was also one of the highest-grossing films of all time, as well as the highest-grossing film for a female director. It’s even set records within Warner Bros. Discovery, as it is the highest-grossing movie in their history.

While there have been many questions regarding a potential sequel to Barbie given its massive success, nothing has come of that at the moment, and it’s unclear if it ever will. Robbie continues to be busy with other projects, and Gerwig’s schedule is stacked as well, including a relaunch of the Chronicles of Narnia franchise with Netflix.

