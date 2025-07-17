Producer of 9 James Bond Movies Weighs on Divisive Choice for Next Director

Former James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli weighs in on Amazon’s decision to hire Denis Villeneuve as the director for Bond 26. During an appearance on the podcast Kermode on Film, the veteran filmmaker shared her thoughts on Villeneuve’s hiring, expressing excitement for the Oscar nominee’s take on 007. In her response, Broccoli also reiterated that she won’t be involved creatively with Villeneuve’s film as she pursues other projects, including a musical. Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson gave control of the James Bond franchise over to Amazon earlier this year as part of a new joint venture.

“He’s a fantastic filmmaker, I’m thrilled he’s going to be doing it,” Broccoli said about Villeneuve directing Bond 26 before revealing what’s next for her as she begins a new era of her career. “You know, I did [Bond] for 44 years and I loved every minute of it, but I’m getting up there now and there’s a lot of things I want to do… like this beautiful musical. I’m doing a lot of other things. I have other movies I want to make and other stage shows.”

In late June, Villeneuve was officially announced as the Bond 26 director. The film is in the earliest stages of development and does not have a release date as of this writing (though Amazon would like for it to premiere in 2028). Before Villeneuve tackles Bond 26, he’s going to be busy working on Dune: Messiah, his third and final installment in the Dune series. That film recently began production ahead of a presumed 2026 release date.

When Villeneuve was hired, he shared a statement detailing his personal history with the James Bond franchise, saying that he is a “die-hard Bond fan” and considers the series to be “sacred territory.” He is looking forward to collaborating with producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, who are spearheading the project now that Broccoli and Wilson are no longer directly involved.

While many people are excited by the prospect of Villeneuve helming Bond 26, there are others who fear he isn’t a strong fit for the property. Over the course of his career, Villeneuve has developed a very serious, methodical style of storytelling, often exploring complex narratives that deal with heavy themes. That approach can work wonders for sci-fi films like Blade Runner 2049, Arrival, and Dune, but some are curious to see how Villeneuve’s style translates to the world of James Bond. The recent string of films starring Daniel Craig were serious and grounded in their own right, but the franchise is primarily known for fast-paced spectacle and escapism.

Broccoli isn’t going to say anything negative about Bond 26 years before the film comes out, but hopefully her comments help assuage any concerns some people have about Villeneuve. She knows better than most what it takes for someone to direct a James Bond movie, watching the franchise evolve multiple times under her watch. If Broccoli believes Villeneuve is the right man for the job, any doubters should give him the benefit of the doubt. Plus, Villeneuve is a very smart filmmaker who seems to have a clear understanding of James Bond himself. As a lifelong fan of the iconic spy, Villeneuve probably knows the tone that worked for Prisoners wouldn’t be a fit for 007’s next adventure, so he’ll probably look to challenge himself by mixing things up a bit.