New Netflix Hit Already the Second Most Watched Movie of All Time on the Streamer

Netflix has updated their all-new website for reporting viewership numbers and with it confirmed that the recent release Red Notice is on its way to being their #1 movie of all time. According to Netflix’s self-reported numbers, Red Notice has been streamed a total of 277.9 million hours by its global audience putting it in the prime position to dethrone Bird Box as their biggest movie. Here’s the most important piece however, Bird Box became Netflix’s biggest original movie of all time when it clocked in 282 million hours streamed within its first 28 days of release, Red Notice has nabbed 277.9 million hours streamed in its first 17 days of release.

Barring a shocking drop in viewership, as in singular digits of time streamed, Red Notice will likely take over Bird Box as the biggest movie on Netflix in the time it will take you to finish this sentence. With eleven days remaining in Red Notice’s “first 28 days” window, and a major holiday weekend occurring very shortly, the new film starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot could very well hit the 400 million hours streamed mark before the week is over. Week to week the film only dropped off only 14% in terms of hours streamed, and that was before a lot of people had time off from work with family and a couple of hours to kill.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The full list of Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular Original Films reads (numbers in parenthesis are hours viewed in first 28 days):

Bird Box (282,020,000) Red Notice (277,900,000) Extraction (231,340,000) The Irishman (214,570,000) The Kissing Booth 2 (209,250,000) 6 Underground (205,470,000) Spenser Confidential (197,320,000) Enola Holmes (189,900,000) Army of the Dead (186,540,000) The Old Guard (185,710,000)

Naturally with Red Notice being a Dwayne Johnson vehicle, and a product of his Seven Bucks Productions as well as a Netflix original, franchising was in the cards from the very beginning.

What we have planned is to let’s see how this goes,” Producer Dany Garcia previously told Variety. “I think there is… with Seven Bucks Productions, it’s almost like ‘franchise’ is just part of our conversation. But we’re also smart enough to say, ‘Let’s see how everything goes.’”

As you likely already recall though, many of the movies from Seven Bucks end up kickstarting a franchise with the likes of Jumanji, Jungle Cruise, Shazam!, San Andreas, and Hobbs & Shaw all having had follow-ups already or sequels in various stages of development after their release.