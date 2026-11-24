Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters in just a few weeks, and although anticipation is growing within the fanbase, the release of the final trailer has some concerned about a major issue with the plot. Yesterday’s trailer came with a whole host of reveals, including, among other things, that Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter have son (who looks to be about pre-teen age, but that’s not been clarified yet), that Steve and Bucky will finally be reunited, and seemingly that the theory that Steve is really Loki is wrong.

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If that’s sound like a lot of Steve Rogers, that’s because it is. A surprising amount of the trailer was focused on Steve, which comes on the heels of Steve’s Doomsday arc being teased in the bonus footage of Avengers: Endgame Encore, with Loki showing up to Steve and Peggy’s house, likely to address the fact that Steve’s decision to stay in the past and live out a married life with Peggy was the cause of Doomsday. Yet, some fans are taking significant issue with this emphasis on Steve, and it extends beyond just Doomsday, into a reflection of the Multiverse Saga as a whole.

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Steve Rogers Was Absent in the Multiverse Saga, And Now He’s a Central Figure

If you felt very little (or perhaps nothing) with the reveal of Steve Rogers’ son in the most recent Doomsday trailer, you wouldn’t be alone, and that doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with the frustrations over Steve’s actions apparently causing Doomsday. Rather, it’s simply difficult to feel emotionally affected by a reveal such as this one, considering that Steve hasn’t been in an MCU project since Endgame seven years ago. With so much time away, audiences just may not have that same emotional investment, and that spells larger trouble because it seems as though Doomsday will be centering Steve as the emotional core of the movie. Yet, audiences are asking how that can be true when he hasn’t even been around in years.

That is my problem with it https://t.co/FFEHn8NKDP — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) November 23, 2026

Presumably, Marvel wanted the return of Chris Evans/Steve Rogers to feel like a momentous occasion and, when it was first announced, a massive reveal, and perhaps that necessitated Steve not appearing at any point the Multiverse Saga. The trouble is that this gives Steve loose connections at best to what is happening, and that only reinforces the concerns that many fans had about Doomsday feeling disjointed or out of left field (something that also seems troubling in light of Thor’s unfortunate line in the final Doomsday trailer, in which he admits he doesn’t know half of the heroes present or what they do).

Now the question simply remains: can Doomsday effectively get audiences reinvested in Steve’s story quickly enough to make the movie work? If the movie is only banking on viewers still caring about Steve from Endgame and earlier, it might find itself in some hot water. For now, audiences just have to wait and see.

Are you invested in Steve’s story in Doomsday, or do you wish the focus was somewhere else? Let us know in the comment down below.