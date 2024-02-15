Dune: Part Two First Reactions Dub the Film "a Masterpiece"

Dune: Part Two is nearly done with its trek to the big screen, with the latest chapter of Denis Villeneuve's live-action epic arriving in just a few weeks. Dune: Part Two is arguably one of the most highly-anticipated movies set to release in 2024, and there has been no shortage of speculation about how it will perform critically and financially.

We got the first indication on Thursday shortly after the end of Dune: Part Two's world premiere in London, with the first social reactions to the film surfacing on social media. These come ahead of Dune: Part Two's scheduled release on Friday, March 1st, and give a bit of a glimpse as to how the film will fare among critics.

What Is Dune: Part Two About?

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The big-screen epic Dune: Part Two includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Léa Seydoux, with Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert's iconic novel.

Will There Be a Dune 3?

As fans of Herbert's books know, the grand narrative of Dune extends far beyond the events of the first book. This has led to the question of whether or not future films are in the works — and according to Villeneuve, it very well might be.

"If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream," Villeneuve tells Empire. "Dune Messiah was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero. Which is not what he wanted to do. My adaptation [of Dune] is closer to his idea that it's actually a warning."

So, how do critics feel about Dune: Part Two? Keep reading to find out, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!