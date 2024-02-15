Dune: Part Two First Reactions Dub the Film "a Masterpiece"
The sci-fi sequel arrives on March 1st.
Dune: Part Two is nearly done with its trek to the big screen, with the latest chapter of Denis Villeneuve's live-action epic arriving in just a few weeks. Dune: Part Two is arguably one of the most highly-anticipated movies set to release in 2024, and there has been no shortage of speculation about how it will perform critically and financially.
We got the first indication on Thursday shortly after the end of Dune: Part Two's world premiere in London, with the first social reactions to the film surfacing on social media. These come ahead of Dune: Part Two's scheduled release on Friday, March 1st, and give a bit of a glimpse as to how the film will fare among critics.
What Is Dune: Part Two About?
Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.
The big-screen epic Dune: Part Two includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Léa Seydoux, with Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert's iconic novel.
Will There Be a Dune 3?
As fans of Herbert's books know, the grand narrative of Dune extends far beyond the events of the first book. This has led to the question of whether or not future films are in the works — and according to Villeneuve, it very well might be.
"If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream," Villeneuve tells Empire. "Dune Messiah was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero. Which is not what he wanted to do. My adaptation [of Dune] is closer to his idea that it's actually a warning."
So, how do critics feel about Dune: Part Two? Keep reading to find out, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!
Innovative and Thrilling
prevnext
Dune: Part Two is a masterpiece.
Denis Villeneuve drops an awe-inspiring, action-packed achievement in a hearty, complex story. It’s an astonishing, moving film which demands to be seen on the biggest, most immersive screen possible. I loved it. Innovative and thrilling. pic.twitter.com/r8s6IFCdWW— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) February 15, 2024
Masterpiece
prevnext
Arguably Denis Villeneuve’s magnum opus, #DunePartTwo is a masterpiece.
Throwing you right into the action, it is totally immersive, gripping, and ultimately devastating. Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya have never been better.
Just truly remarkable filmmaking – I’m in awe 👏 pic.twitter.com/r6DcSdXgQ8— Emily Murray (@EmilyVMurray) February 15, 2024
Breathtaking
prevnext
#DunePartTwo/ #Dune2 is jaw-dropping, breathtaking & wildly exhilarating. It’s an adrenaline rush to the head & heart, soaring in its spectacle-driven action sequences as much as it sings in its refined, evocative stillness.Timothée Chalamet & Zendaya turn in singular work. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/I2TWLL39fg— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) February 15, 2024
A Towering Achievement
prevnext
#DunePartTwo is MASTERFUL filmmaking on an epic scale. Denis Villeneuve marries gripping character development to vast, sweeping cinematic visuals. And the cast evolves in their roles. I slightly prefer the simpler DUNE to this complex chapter, but still, a towering achievement. pic.twitter.com/qIFaeshZyW— Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) February 15, 2024
Must See
prevnext
#DUNEPartTwo is a monumental cinematic achievement. Greater than Part I on a narrative, technical, & thematic level, Villeneuve delivers with grander ambition aided by an extraordinary, morally complex performance from Timothee Chalamet
The first MUST SEE blockbuster of the year pic.twitter.com/jVEkDQsS74— Diego Andaluz (@thediegoandaluz) February 15, 2024
Magnum Opus
prevnext
#DunePartTwo is a giant epic, a masterclass of crafts from Greig Fraser’s exceptional photography to Patrice Vermette’s magnificent world building. Denis Villeneuve has delivered his magnus opus directing one of the best sci-fi films for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/Vvfs8YeFIi— Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) February 15, 2024
Blown Away
prevnext
Blown away by #DunePartTwo. Found it even more immersive, tactile and emotional than Part One. The clarity, heft and scale of the action is staggering. For me, the whole occupies a rarified place alongside The Lord of the Rings as the definitive version of a seminal text.— Jordan Farley (@JordanFarley) February 15, 2024
Definitive
prevnext
#DunePartTwo is not only Denis's magnum opus; it's the definitive sci-fi epic of a generation. A tragic tale of blind fanaticism & corruption. A spectacular, soulful, awe-inspiring masterclass of aesthetics & mood beautifully echoing Paul's turbulent journey. Left me speechless! pic.twitter.com/Vw61IKIGWr— Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) February 15, 2024
Greatest
prevnext
I was kind of mixed on the first Dune. DUNE: PART TWO is phenomenal. Up there with the greatest sci-fi movies I’ve ever seen. I want to ride a sandworm. #DunePartTwo— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) February 15, 2024
Riveting
prev
DUNE: Part Two is a masterpiece. Maybe one of the best space films ever. Besides being the most visually impressive movie I've seen—an assault on all the senses—it's an riveting political thriller & character study. The cast is great but Rebecca Ferguson & Austin Butler steal it. pic.twitter.com/q7AZugQeGK— Karl Delossantos (@karl_delo) February 15, 2024