Dune Composer Hans Zimmer Celebrates Oscars Win With Late-Night Bathrobe Pic

The 94th Academy Awards caught the world’s attention for a number of reasons, from the planned segments to the shocking and unexpected moments. The biggest winner of the night was Warner Bros.’ live-action remake of Dune, which earned six Oscars in total across the night. Among the film’s list of winners was composer Hans Zimmer, who won his second Best Original Score Oscar for his work on the film. While Zimmer did not attend the awards ceremony in person, he did break his silence on the award in a pretty epic way, sharing photos of himself accepting his plastic Oscar while wearing a bathrobe in a hotel in Amsterdam. Zimmer then subsequently shared a video of his acceptance speech, still clad in the bathrobe.

It’s 2am in Amsterdam, and my daughter Zoë woke me up to go to the hotel bar. Wow!! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VlwnrElkaL — Hans Zimmer (@HansZimmer) March 28, 2022

Thank you to @TheAcademy, but most importantly, to all the @DuneMovie musicians and our leader Denis Villeneuve. pic.twitter.com/XbVBYJ8dHY — Hans Zimmer (@HansZimmer) March 28, 2022

The win for Dune is Zimmer’s second across his storied career, following a Best Original Score award for The Lion King. He has been nominated for an Oscar a total of twelve times across his career.

“I remembered that when [director] Denis [Villeneuve] very quietly said to me, ‘Have you ever heard of a book called Dune?’ I think I scared him a little bit with my enthusiasm!” Zimmer revealed in a 2021 interview with The Playlist. “But everything that he said about his dream to go and make this, I knew he was talking about the movie I made in my head, except of course he made it much better than me. Our conversations were endless but our discussions about how something should be were very limited. I’d say, ‘Well what about something like…’ and he would finish the sentence. It was like we were thinking of one mind.”

“One of the things we carried with us was that we always felt, it wasn’t so much that Paul is the hero, but it is the women who carry the power, who drive the story forward,” Zimmer continued. “So if you go back to what I was saying about how, in a futuristic society why would we have conventional instruments, one thing we would still have is the human body. And so, the great female singers I got to invite on this journey with me was where I felt the heart was. There’s a weird spirituality about the movie that’s not religion. I was trying to capture that. One of the problems with the book of course is that there’s a lot of internal monologue. We didn’t want to do voiceover, so part of my job was to go and, not pervert the feeling of the internal monologue, but sort of bend the action a little bit in a way that you knew people were thinking of other things.”

The cast of Dune includes Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Harkonnen, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam.

