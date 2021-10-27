Dune Part Two Confirmation Has Fans Speculating on Feyd Casting

Earlier today came the official confirmation from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment that Dune Part Two is on the way and will arrive in theaters in October of 2023. News of the sequel came with confirmation that director, producer, and co-writer Denis Villeneuve will return once again, who released a statement reading: “It was a dream of mine to adapt Frank Herbert’s Dune and I have the fans, the cast, and crew, Legendary and Warner Bros. to thank for supporting this dream. This is only the beginning.” This news however has fans of the film and franchise asking one question, who the heck is going to play the important part of Feyd?

For those that are unaware, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen was one of the primary antagonists of the original Dune novel and was notably played by musician Sting in the 1984 David Lynch adaptation of the book. A nephew of Baron Harkonnen (played by Stellan Skarsgård in the new film) and the younger brother of Glossu Rabban Harkonnen (Dave Bautista in the latest version), the character ends up becoming somewhat of a mirror image to Paul in the text (played by Timothée Chalamet in the Villeneuve movie) with the pair finding themselves in a battle to the death (with plenty of subtext to chew on there).

With all that in mind, fans have been wondering since Chalamet was cast who would be playing his opposite in Dune. Since the character wasn’t present or references in the new movie though there has been some speculation that they wouldn’t appear until Part Two or that perhaps Bautista’s Rabban had been composited into being both. In any event, fans are speculating about who will take on the part and frankly there are some good choices out there.

“Denis Villeneuve has crafted a film that is both visually extraordinary and emotionally transporting, as evidenced by its global success both critically and at the box office,” said Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich. “We are thrilled to continue on this journey with Denis and his cast and crew, and our partners at Legendary, and can’t wait to bring the next chapter of this epic tale to theaters in October 2023.”

Dune: Part Two will debut in theaters on October 20, 2023.

Robert Pattinson?

https://twitter.com/blurayangel/status/1452824552598216707

Barry Keoghan

https://twitter.com/garfieIdfanpage/status/1453151231669637122

Harry Styles?

https://twitter.com/normalsizelungs/status/1453149205074268161

Bill Skarsgard

https://twitter.com/RossGjallarhorn/status/1453135450609225741

It just makes sense

https://twitter.com/gavvling/status/1453123197981822990

Barry Starts a Rumor

https://twitter.com/camandfilm/status/1453109056340733954

Visualize it

https://twitter.com/GothamBat_17/status/1453096619218554882

What about Dane?

https://twitter.com/loisesque/status/1453092956940824580

Top 4?

https://twitter.com/Skoringo_Tweets/status/1453140075315752961

Surprise, it’s also Chalamet