Dwayne Johnson Shares Emotional Message as Next Jumanji Movie Passes Major Milestone

There have been several successful franchise revivals released over the years, the modern Jumanji films chief among them. Despite playing against two installments from the lucrative Star Wars sequel trilogy, the two Jumanji movies from the late 2010s proved to be massive box office hits, earning $962.5 million worldwide and $801.6 million worldwide, respectively. The star-studded ensemble of Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black reunited for a third and final installment, which is currently scheduled to premiere later this year. It’s now taken the next step to hitting that release date, as production has now wrapped.

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Taking to Instagram, Johnson announced that the currently untitled Jumanji 3 has completed principal photography. In an emotional post, he shared behind-the-scenes photos and reflected on his time in the franchise, honoring his collaborators. Johnson ended his caption on a poignant note, paying respect to the late, great Robin Williams, who starred in the original Jumanji film from the ’90s. Check out Johnson’s post in the space below:

Can Jumanji 3 End the Modern Series on a High Note?

The first two Jumanji movies starring Johnson received mostly positive reviews; 2017’s Welcome to the Jungle has a 77% score on Rotten Tomatoes, while The Next Level is only slightly below with a 72%. Both are considered to be entertaining studio tentpoles that don’t necessarily reinvent the wheel but still do a good job of retaining the spirit of the Robin Williams original. With director Jake Kasdan back calling the shots on this next installment, the hope is he can close this era of Jumanji on a high note. He’s proven to be a strong fit for this material twice before, crafting adventure films that mix genre thrills with fun performances.

Outside of the tease of the Jumanji game spilling over into the real world, plot details are largely unknown for the time being. However, throughout the process of making Jumanji 3, Johnson has made a point to emphasize that this is the final go-around for the current cast. The goal, then, was to make something truly special that not only wrapped things up in a satisfying manner, but also highlighted the enduring legacy of the Jumanji IP. It’s unknown what the future holds for Jumanji after this upcoming film, so the idea is to send the team off in style. Everyone involved is aware of what Jumanji means to the fans and how important it is to get the final movie right, so from a quality perspective, Jumanji 3 should be in good shape.

The bigger question by far is whether or not Jumanji 3 can match its predecessors in terms of box office performance. Movie theaters are always busy during the holiday season, and that’ll be especially true this year when Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday are duking it out with each other for ticket sales. Jumanji 3 is going to find itself in the crosshairs of “Dunesday,” and though Sony has taken measures to maximize the film’s box office prospects (moving its release date to Christmas Day), it’s still going to face an uphill climb to stand out from two highly anticipated blockbusters.

It would be a shame if Jumanji 3 underwhelmed at the box office, sending the franchise off on a sour note. The film is meant to be a celebration of the IP, and while the movie itself will likely be a treat for long-time fans, winning at the box office would be the cherry on top that makes it all the more sweeter. An argument can be made that Sony might be better served to move Jumanji 3 out of December entirely, but the studio seems committed to the Christmas premiere for the time being. Perhaps if word of mouth is strong enough, Jumanji 3 will be able to hang with its notable competition.

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