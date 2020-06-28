Dwayne Johnson Shares Intimate Look at His Journey From The Rock to Hollywood Star

✖

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock had an exciting career as a wrestler before making it big in Hollywood. From franchises like Fast and the Furious to Jumanji and lending his voice in Disney's Moana plus much more, the actor is a part of some hugely successful movies. The beloved performer has many fans, and they'll surely love this new look at the actor's life that was recently made by @jonbrandoncruz and shared to Instagram.

"Through gratitude, love, and laughs, through heartbreak, pain, and tears — @jonbrandoncruz has been there to shoot it all. To tell a story. From the heart. With mana. With soul. Thank you for your talents, brother, and cheers to you being an inspiration to all young filmmakers out there that anything is possible," Johnson wrote. "1 year ago this week I got a call to make content for @therock," Cruz wrote in his post. "Since then, it’s been a whirlwind adventure that’s completely changed my life. ⁣I rooted for you 20 years ago at Wrestlemania 2000 and I’m eternally grateful to be in your corner rooting for you now brother! ⁣ Thank you @therock @sevenbucksprod and @tgcmgmt for giving me the opportunity to put in the work and earn my way." You can check out the video in the post below:

Johnson's next film, Jungle Cruise, was pushed back until next year but he has also been preparing for DC's Black Adam and was in the middle of filming Red Notice with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot before production was halted over coronavirus concerns. During a Q&A on Instagram earlier this year, he was asked by a fan about Hobbs & Shaw 2. He confirmed that the movie was indeed in development. There may not be a director in place or a shooting date nailed down, but it sounds like the team behind the Furious franchise is ready to move forward with more Hobbs & Shaw films.

What's your favorite moment in The Rock's history? Tell us in the comments!

