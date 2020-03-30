The Rock Confirms Hobbs & Shaw 2 Is in Development

The first spinoff from the iconic Fast & Furious franchise hit theaters last year, and it continued the series' run of successful outings at the box office. The film, led by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham, may not have been quite as big as the mainline movies that came earlier in the franchise, but it still racked up more than enough money to have people asking about a potential sequel. Fortunately, it looks as though that sequel is actually on the way.

During a Q&A on Instagram this week, Johnson was asked by a fan about Hobbs & Shaw 2. He confirmed that the movie was indeed in development. There may not be a director in place or a shooting date nailed down, but it sounds like the team behind the Furious franchise is ready to move forward with more Hobbs & Shaw films.

"We are developing now the next film, the next [Hobbs & Shaw] movie, and I'm pretty excited about it," Johnson said. "[We] just gotta figure out the creative right now, and the direction we’re going to go."

This is certainly good news for a Fast & Furious franchise that desperately needs it at the moment. Due to the dangers of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and the widespread closing of movie theaters, Fast & Furious 9 was pushed back an entire year, now set to arrive in 2021. It may take a while for another Furious films to actually make its way to theaters around the world, but there are at least multiple films in the works.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw followed the story of the characters Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, played by Johnson and Statham, respectively. While both entered the franchise as antagonists to Vin Diesel's Dom, they eventually became allies and bonded with one another in Fate of the Furious. The film made nearly $760 million globally following its debut last August.

Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart both made cameo appearances in Hobbs & Shaw, and fans will undoubtedly wonder whether or not either of them could appear in the sequel.

Are you looking forward to seeing a Hobbs & Shaw sequel? Let us know in the comments!

