Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Dodges Vin Diesel Feud Questions

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson addressed nearly all of his rumored celebrity feuds on Thursday during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Johnson stopped by the Andy Cohen show to promote his new movie, Skyscraper, but of course Cohen and his fans wouldn’t let the action star get away without dipping into some gossip. He was subjected to a game of “Plead the Fifth,” where guests are given a rapid fire interview filled with crass and salacious questions, with just one chance to pass on a question.

“In 2016, you allegedly called Vin Diesel a ‘candy a—’ and ‘unprofessional’ on Instagram, and didn’t film any scenes together on the Fate of the Furious,” Cohen said. “What was the most unprofessional behavior you witnessed from Vin on set, and will you ever film a scene with Vin again?”

“I gotta plead the fifth on that,” Johnson said simply. The actor put himself in a tight spot in the game by declining to answer his very first question, but it was apparently worth it to keep his silence on the supposed feud with one of his most prominent co-stars.

Whatever his feelings toward Diesel, are, he must be pretty adamant about keeping them to himself, as Johnson went on to answer highly personal questions about oral sex, and took a moment throw a friendly jab at Kevin Hart. He even admitted to drinking while tweeting, advising viewers not to undertake this dangerous hobby.

Cohen’s question about Diesel referred to a scathing Instagram post that Johnson made during the filming of Fate of the Furious. He did not name names at the time, but criticized a co-star to “conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals,” adding that they were “too chickens— to do anything about it… Candya—es.”

In fairness to Johnson, he had already addressed this post publicly before appearing on WWHL. He talked about it in an April interview with Rolling Stone, apparently confirming that it was directed towards Diesel.

“Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer,” he said. “And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating. It took me some time, but I’m grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not.”

Johnson also confirmed a few fans’ theory that the two actors had never actually filmed any scenes for the movie together.

“That is correct,” he said. “We were not in any scenes together.”

Still, Johnson is not the type to hold a grudge, as evidenced by his interview earlier this week. The actor is committed to the Furious franchise, and is apparently not looking to burn any bridges.