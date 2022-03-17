Teen Wolf Star Dylan O’Brien Explains Why He’s Not That Into Superhero Roles

Fans have spent years hypothetically casting Teen Wolf and Maze Runner star Dylan O’Brien in various superhero projects. There was a time when everyone was hoping to see him land the role of Peter Parker in a new series of Spider-Man films. Recently, folks have been convinced that O’Brien is taking on the role of Nightwing in the DC Universe, no matter how many times he insists he hasn’t been talked to about the part. While the love of the fans is certainly appreciated, it sounds like O’Brien isn’t any rush to play these heroes on-screen.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, O’Brien was asked about the NIghtwing rumors, as well as the superhero genre as a whole. The actor explained that he hasn’t exactly been seeking out those types of roles because they just don’t line up with what he’s been trying to do in his career to this point.

“In the way that I want to approach my career, I just don’t think it would benefit what I want to do, nor do I think it’s interesting to me,” O’Brian said. “Why can’t I be disinterested in those things? It’s just not what I’m into, and it’s not what I’m interested in doing with my career and job. I’m also not closed to anything. I would entertain everything. But also, those things are a big life change as well. I don’t think people think about that a lot. It’s a really big commitment. So all that stuff goes into it.”

Despite not ever appearing in a superhero movie, O’Brien gets asked about them quite a bit. For whatever reason, fans never seem to believe him when he says he isn’t involved in projects like Nightwing. Perhaps he has Andrew Garfield to thank for that.

“And you’re right. It is the game now, and I can’t believe how much I talk about it,” he continued. “Even when I answer honestly, everyone is like, ‘Wow, watching Dylan lie about this is hilarious. He’s obviously Nightwing.’ And I’m just like, ‘This is crazy.’ So I have literally heard nothing about it. It’s not a real thing. It’s just funny how it all happens, and yes, it seems to only happen with these superhero things.”

O’Brien is currently starring in the new thriller The Outfit, which arrives in theaters this weekend.