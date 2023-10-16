Electric Dreams: Reboot of Cult-Classic in Development

Film producer Paul Davidson, who previously oversaw The Orchard and IDW Entertainment, has acquired the rights to remake Electric Dreams. The 1984 original, from writer and producer Rusty Lemorande, centered on a young man who buys an advanced computer, which starts to develop sentience and becomes obsessed with his attractive neighbor, creating a strange -- and unique for its time -- love triangle. Starring Lenny Von Dohlen (Twin Peaks), Virginia Madsen (Candyman), Bud Cort (Dogma), and Maxwell Caulfield (Empire Records), the movie was a critical and box office disappointment, but earned a cult following on home video in the years that followed.

Brian T. Arnold (the upcoming film In the End) will write the movie. Davidson and Arnold are named as producers, and Lemorande will serve as executive producer. Variety, who first reported the deal, did not name a potential director.

"I'm glad this project is getting a new life," said Lemorande in a statement. "With all the recent A.I. developments, it's time it's remade. Hopefully Edgar will soon become as famous as Hal."

"I'm so excited to be a part of bringing Electric Dreams to our modern age," added Arnold. "The recent advances in and proliferation of artificial intelligence have made us all rethink our relationship to technology and what it truly means to be human. This project is such a fun opportunity to explore how technology is rapidly changing the way we live, work, create, and even fall in love – which is actually kind of existentially terrifying if you stop and think about it."

In his own statement, Davidson said Electric Dreams is "an iconic film that left a deep imprint on me from the first time I saw it. Released in what is clearly one of the best decades for film ever, it remains a classic that feels especially prescient today. Joining forces with Brian and Rusty is immensely exciting."

Lemorande had retained the rights to the film after its release, allowing for the deal to be struck basically between a couple of producers with minimal red tape.

There is no word yet on who might appear in the film, or when it might be planned for release.