Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller, and Callum Turner Are Teaming Up For New A24 Romantic Comedy

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Elizabeth Olsen recently said she needs "other character" in her life beyond Scarlet Witch, and it looks like she's reaching her goal. The star's film His Three Daughters with Carrie Coon and Natasha Lyonne was recently acquired by Netflix at TIFF. It was also recently announced that Olsen and Riverdale's Charles Melton, who made waves this awards season for his performance in May December, are starring in Todd Solondz' Love Child. News of Olsen's future projects continues to make headlines as Deadline revealed she will be starring in a new A24 romantic comedy alongside Top Gun: Maverick's Miles Teller and The Boys in the Boat's Callum Turner.

According to the report, the new film is called Eternity and was written by Pat Cunnane. The project will be directed by David Freyne, who previously helmed Dating Amber and The Cured. A24 will finance and produce Eternity along with Star Thrower Entertainment. Teller and Olsen are producing the film along with Oscar-nominated producers Trevor White and Tim White (King Richard) under their Star Thrower Entertainment banner.

The movie is described as "a romantic comedy where everyone must decide who they want to spend eternity with."

Will Elizabeth Olsen Be in Agatha: Coven of Chaos?

While there's no official word on whether or not Elizabeth Olsen is returning to the MCU, many fans suspect she'll be popping up in Disney+'s upcoming WandaVision spin-off, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. It was previously announced that nine actors from WandaVision would be returning for the upcoming series. In addition to Kathryn Hahn in the titular role, Coven of Chaos will also feature WandaVision's Emma Caulfield, Debra Jo Rupp, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, and Kate Forbes. MCU newcomers include Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Eric Andre, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasil, and Patti LuPone.

Olsen recently teased her MCU return despite previously saying she wasn't involved with the new Disney+ series. However, Olsen recently explained that while she's proud of the work, she also doesn't miss playing Wanda.

"No, I don't," Olsen said when asked if she missed the character. "I think it's been almost 10 years of playing her. And I've loved it. And I think the reason why l am not calling Kevin Feige every day with ideas is because I'm really proud of what we were able to do. I think WandaVision was a really surprising opportunity. If someone were to tell me that I'm fired from Marvel movies, I will feel proud of what we made. And I really am just trying to figure out how to load up other films and characters, so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all."

Stay tuned for more updates about Olsen's future projects.