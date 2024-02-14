Eminem to Produce Stans, a Documentary About Superfans

A documentary on superfans called Stans is being co-produced by Eminem. Variety reported the news from Shady Films. DIGA Studios and Hill District Media are also helping produce the documentary. Eminem enlisted Steven Leckart to direct and is looking to release Stans sometime in 2024. MTV/Paramount will be handling the distribution of the documentary. Longtime fans of the rapper will remember his song "Stan" and the vivid description of a superfan driven to a tragic end by his obsession. A synopsis obtained by Variety bills the documentary as, "revealing, edgy, and disarmingly personal journey into the world of superfandom, told through the lens of one of the world's most iconic and enduring artists, Eminem, and the fans that worship him."

"'Stans' will be the opportunity for us to to turn the camera around and ask the audience about being fans — and in some cases, fanatics," Shady Films executive Paul Rosenbrg said in a release with Stuart Parr. "This is a study of the relationship between fanbase and artist through the lens of one of Eminem's most fascinating songs and one of the world's most important entertainers."

"Paul Rosenberg and I have known each other since my days on MTV's 'TRL,' a show that was driven by the power of fandom, bringing artists and their fans together," Tony DiSanto, DIGA CEO offered. "So when he told me about the idea for this film, it felt like we had come full circle. 'Stans' will explore the complex relationship between fame and super fandom, told through the lens of one of the world's most Iconic artists, Eminem, his music, and, especially, his most extreme fans."

Eminem And Venom

In the realm of film, one of the things that comic book fans quickly associate Eminem with is the movie Venom. The 2018 Sony comic book film saw the rapper debut a wild single for the movie that became a viral sensation. Venom went on to clean up at the box office across the world and with that success came even more attention for the Eminem track accompanying the closing credits. Eminem has been a Marvel fan for a while, so when the opportunity to flex some of that knowledge came and landed at his feet, Marshall Mathers stepped to the microphone on a mission.

Eminem says: "I'm loco, became a Symbiote so, my fangs are in my throat, ho. You're steppin' in with my Venom....Then I wait, to face the demons I'm bonded to 'cause they're chasing me but I'm part of you, so escaping me is impossible. I latch onto you like a parasite and I probably ruined our parents' life and your childhood, too.....I'm the supervillain dad and mom was losin' their marbles to. You marvel that? Eddie Brock is you, and I'm the suit so call me Venom."

Eminem Wins An Oscar

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

People might forget, but Eminem actually won an Oscar for 8 Mile. While he didn't perform at that ceremony, he did finally get his Oscars moment in 2020. When honoring past Best Original Song winners, The Academy surprised everyone when Eminem waltzed onto the stage to perform "Lose Yourself." Variety would speak to him after that performance to ask why 2020 and how this came about.

"I kinda figured maybe since I didn't get a chance to do it at the time, maybe it would be cool.," Eminem began. "Back then, I never even thought that I had a chance to win, and we had just performed "Lose Yourself" on the Grammys with the Roots a couple of weeks before the Oscars, so we didn't think it was a good idea. And also, back at that time, the younger me didn't really feel like a show like that would understand me."

"But then when I found out I won, 'That's crazy!' That to me shows how authentic and real that award is — when you don't show up and you still win," he'd added. "That makes it very real to me."

