Venom: Eminem Teases New Single for Let There Be Carnage

One of the many meme-worthy things about 2018’s was the (legitimately great) single by Eminem for the film’s closing credits. In the years since the film was released fans have continued to spin the song and now the Oscar and Grammy Award winning musician is coming back for more. The performer took to Twitter to offer a tease of a single he co-created for the upcoming Venom: Let There Be Carnage, teasing a new song by himself, Skylar Grey, Polo G, and Mozzy. Give it a listen yourself below and prepare to more than likely hear it over the credits of this week’s new release.

Eminem’s original Venom single featured tons of references to the character throughout its lyrics, in addition to simply repeating the character’s name some fifty times. In the third verse, Eminem says: “I’m loco, became a Symbiote so, my fangs are in my throat, ho. You’re steppin’ in with my Venom….Then I wait, to face the demons I’m bonded to ’cause they’re chasing me but I’m part of you, so escaping me is impossible. I latch onto you like a parasite and I probably ruined our parents’ life and your childhood, too…..I’m the supervillain dad and mom was losin’ their marbles to. You marvel that? Eddie Brock is you, and I’m the suit so call me Venom.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“100% we considered it,” star Tom Hardy told ComicBook.com about potentially giving the new film an R rating. “With all of these symbiotes, you know, you consider it. You read the comic books and it is extreme, but that’s not what we’re here to do. We came here to make a movie which, and correct me if I’m wrong, I mean, there’s a law and a rule into creating a movie that’s accessible to a lot of people, as well as that caters for everybody, including the hardcore fans. So I hope the hardcore fans at least take home that they look at Carnage and go, ‘Yeah, I recognize Carnage from the comic books. I’m happy with that.’ And yeah, no, we didn’t bite everybody’s head off, but we did stick a tongue down someone’s throat pretty… and managed to come in at a level of rating which is reputable so that grandma can come but also I’ll come watch it too.”

Starring Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is playing only in theaters starting October 1.

(Cover Photo by C Flanigan/WireImage)