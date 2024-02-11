Mission: Impossible 7-Movie Super Bowl Trailer Released

Super Bowl LVIII is starting soon and it will see the San Francisco 49ers going up against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the big game isn't the only thing to look forward to today. A lot of new trailers are dropping during the Super Bowl, and fans are eager to see the first footage from highly-anticipated movies like Deadpool 3, Wicked, and much more. You may even be surprised to see some trailers for previously released films such as the Mission: Impossible franchise. The beloved action franchise is getting its time to shine today thanks to the fact that all seven films are officially streaming on Paramount+.

"It's hard to put all 7 films into 90 seconds, but we certainly had fun trying," Cruise wrote on Twitter. You can check out the trailer for "The Greatest Action Franchise of All-Time" below:

It's hard to put all 7 films into 90 seconds, but we certainly had fun trying. pic.twitter.com/We7ZOKQlhK — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) February 11, 2024

When Is Mission: Impossible Being Released?

The eighth installment to the Mission: Impossible franchise is currently in production and was originally titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. However, a press release issued by Paramount last month showed that Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One had dropped the "Part One,' which means fans can expect a new title for the next film. The movie will be directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also helmed the previous three films in the franchise. The film was originally supposed to be released this summer, but it has been delayed until 2025.

"When I came up with the title, I knew it applied more to Part Two than it did to Part One, which is why it eventually settled on being Part One and Part Two," McQuarrie explained in a previous interview with Light the Fuse. "The title for the first movie was nearly ... a title that referred to something like a Ghost Protocol kind of thing, it was a government policy – It wasn't a government policy, it was a government, what would you call it? A government measure of last resort, with catastrophic consequences. By the time we got to the end of Part One, that had distilled down into an entirely different set of circumstances that appear in Part Two and not in Part One. So, the word would no longer have been appropriate for the title of Part One."

"And yet, Dead Reckoning didn't really apply as well to Part One as well as it did to Part Two until we started to play with the beginning of the movie, and kind of recognize that Dead Reckoning, while it sounded cool, what did it really have to do with the movie?" McQuarrie continued. "And over the course of our, really starting to dig down into the arc of the character journey for Ethan [Hunt], it took on deeper and deeper meanings as we went. And you'll see just how thematic and how it represents, how it's conceptually represented in every character's journey in this film we're in."

The Mission: Impossible franchise is now streaming on Paramount+.