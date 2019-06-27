Emma Stone Injures Shoulder After Slipping on Floor

Injuries are, unfortunately not an uncommon part of the movie production, but when it comes to Emma Stone, it’s not an incident on set that has left the actor in need of a little recovery time. According to Entertainment Tonight, Stone has recently suffered a shoulder injury due to slipping on a floor in a home.

While it’s not clear whose home Stone fell in, the report notes that Stone will have to wear a sling for a period of time. Fortunately, the injury won’t impact her work on the upcoming 101 Dalmatians villain standalone film, Cruella. According to their source, Cruella is still in pre-production with filming not looking to start until after Stone is healed.

In addition to Stone’s injury fortunately not delaying production on Cruella, it also doesn’t appear to be slowing Stone down too much personally. Stone appeared at the Drag Queen Bingo charity event Tuesday night in West Hollywood. She, along with Captain Marvel star Brie Larson were featured on event host Roxy Wood’s Instagram.

Cruella, which is due out December 2020, stars Stone in the titular role of the iconic Disney villain who is obsessed with kidnapping the Dalmatian puppies for the nefarious purpose of turning them into a coat in Disney’s 1961 animated classic 101 Dalmatians. Emma Thompson was reported last month to be in talks to join Cruella as well to star opposite Stone. The film, which is an origin story for Cruella de Vil, is being directed by I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie. Gillespie replaces Alex Timbers (Mozart In The Jungle) who left the project due to scheduling.

Cruella de Vil first appeared in Walt Disney Pictures’ 101 Dalmatians (1961). The character has appeared in live-action twice before, being portrayed by Glenn Close in both 101 Dalmatians (1996) and 102 Dalmatians (2000).

Stone recently appeared in Netflix’s mind-bending Maniac. The actress won an Oscar the year before last for her role in La La Land and was nominated for Best Actress after appearing in Birdman in 2015.