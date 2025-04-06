Bowery King Actor Excited About Possible Return for John Wick 5

Dog sitting for the world’s deadliest assassin might lead to an unexpected reunion. With the recent confirmation of John Wick 5 at CinemaCon, fans are buzzing about which characters might reappear in the next chapter of the action franchise — especially given the surprising conclusion to the fourth installment. Among the potential returnees is Laurence Fishburne‘s enigmatic Bowery King, who was last seen paying respects at what appeared to be John Wick’s grave. During a recent interview with ComicBook, while promoting his new film The Amateur, Fishburne played coy but offered tantalizing hints about his possible involvement in the upcoming sequel. When asked directly about the likelihood of the Bowery King’s return, particularly since his character ended up caring for John’s beloved dog, Fishburne didn’t rule out coming back for more

“It’s possible,” Fishburne said, suggesting the underground crime lord hasn’t completed his journey in the franchise’s expanding universe.

The confirmation of a fifth John Wick film came as a surprise to many, considering the seemingly definitive conclusion to Keanu Reeves’ character arc in Chapter 4. However, Lionsgate appears confident in continuing the story with the original creative team intact.

Interestingly, when asked whether he’d prefer to work on John Wick 5 or a hypothetical Matrix 5 first, Fishburne demonstrated equal excitement for both franchises.

“It doesn’t matter which one is first, it’s chicken or egg for me,” Fishburne said.

The announcement of John Wick 5 was made by Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, who confirmed that development has already begun with the core creative team. This includes producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, director Chad Stahelski, and star Keanu Reeves, all returning to continue the saga.

Fogelson emphasized the creative integrity driving the continuation, noting that “Keanu, Chad, Basil, and Erica would not return unless they had something truly phenomenal and fresh to say with these characters and this world.”

The fifth installment faces the narrative challenge of addressing John Wick’s apparent death at the conclusion of Chapter 4. While viewers witnessed the character collapse from injuries and saw his gravestone, the film stopped short of definitively confirming his demise, leaving room for creative resurrection.

Beyond the main film series, the “John Wick Universe” continues expanding with two spinoff films in development: Ballerina (releasing June 6) and an untitled project starring Donnie Yen, reprising his role as Caine. The franchise has also branched into television with The Continental and the upcoming John Wick: Under the High Table series, plus ventures into immersive entertainment and video games.

For fans of Fishburne’s charismatic Bowery King, his guarded optimism about returning suggests the underground network leader—and John’s dog—could play significant roles in whatever direction the saga takes next.

John Wick 5 does not yet have a release date. As for the next chapter in the overall John Wick universe, Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, is set to arrive in theaters on June 6th.