Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Hates His Workout Photos

✖

Getting into super hero shape is a big deal. It's no easy feat but Kumail Nanjiani pulled it off in exceptional fashion when he joined Marvel's The Eternals movie. The actor best known for his work in The Big Sick and Silicon Valley posted a photo of himself shirtless in gym with finely tuned muscles bursting at the seams. Quickly, the photo set the Internet ablaze and the photo was a trending topic and one which also reached Nanjiani's own family for discussions. Looking back at the release of that photo, Nanjiani is not too fond of what happened after it released, the actor has revealed.

"My aunts saying that they were really proud of me. I did not expect that," Nanjiani laughed while talking to THR. "Listen, it got so much bigger than I thought it was going to get. If I had known it was going to be like that, I probably wouldn't have done it because, I'll tell you, I have come to hate that picture."

As Nanjiani noted when he shared the photos for the first time, attaining such a physique is no easy feat and is even harder to maintain. "I don't want to get into it, but you get a weird body dysmorphia when the whole world is concentrating on how you look," Nanjiani said. "And listen, I am very, very grateful and I put those pictures out for a reason, right? I did that because I wanted that reaction, obviously. But then when you get that reaction, it's a little weird. You're like, "People are really judging little bits of your physical being." And I know a lot of people have it a lot worse than me, but it makes you feel naked and I became shallow. I got obsessed with how I look and then all I would see are what I perceive as flaws."

It might be a little weird to have family members make your body into a pair of socks but we haven't heard him complain about that free 10-year subscription to PornHub yet.

Nanjiani wrapped his role as Kingo in Marvel's Eternals earlier this year. The film is currently set for release in February of 2021 and he may briefly return to the gig for additional photography later this year.

Marvel's updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.