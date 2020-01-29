Marvel’s Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Receives 10-Year Pornhub Subscription for Viral Photo of Workout Body

Comedic actor/writer Kumail Nanjiani career recently took a turn that he probably never expected. As one of the stars of Marvel Studios’ upcoming Phase 4 film The Eternals, Nanjiani has been hitting the gym hard to prepare for his role as Kingo Sunen, an Eternal who (in the comics) settled into the Asiatic region of the world and adopted the ideals of Japanese Samurai. Needless to say, the body of a ancient master warrior was a big transformation for Nanjiani. When the actor posted a thirst-trap workout photo celebrating his Marvel bod it quickly went viral, and Pornhub took notice!

As Kumail Nanjiani revealed while appearing on Conan, Pornhub has now rewarded his Marvel body fame with a 10-year premium subscription to its adult website!

Videos by ComicBook.com

“They gave me a 10-year free subscription to Pornhub Premium,” Nanjiani explained to Conan O’Brien. “I will say, because people are like, ‘Why do you need to pay for porn?’ — and I don’t, I do not work for Pornhub, they have not paid me to say this — you have access to a whole new world. Free porn is good but when you go to Premium… I could develop fetishes, crazy ones over the next 10 years and I know I’ll be taken care of.”

Now mind you, while that may all sound like benevolent charity on Pornhub’s part, it most certainly isn’t. The adult site was all too quick to snatch up Kumail Nanjiani’s Marvel workout photo and slap it on the Pornhub category of “Muscular Men” to boost traffic. So, giving the actor a free 10-year Premium Subscription was likely an easy way to avoid any lawsuits for using his likeness.

Conan and Nanjiani had some funny back-and-forth about whether what lies waiting in the vast and (exciting? Terrifying?) world of Pornhub premium subscription, with Nanjiani joking that “If I have to explain it to you, you wouldn’t understand.” But even with thristy people all over the Internet feeding his ego, and adult sites feeding his perversions, Kumail Nanjiani isn’t letting his new muscle-bound status go to his head:

“These muscles are decorative — They don’t really do anything. [My wife] Emily [Gordon] will be like, ‘Can you open this jar for me?’ And I’m like, ‘Probably not!’”

