Marvel's Eternals Gets Updated Logo, Trailer Coming Soon?

Marvel's Eternals officially updated its name on Wednesday morning, dropping any question of whether "The" was a part of the title. It is not. Now, on the official Marvel website, the logo for Eternals has been updated. The logo overall is the same as it was before, having the Marvel Studios logo stamped above the Eternals title. However, the font is updated. This is not uncommon as films gear up for promotional windows as the titles and logos revealed when a film is announced at San Diego Comic-Con or otherwise often evolve as the titles get closer to release. Still, this begs the question, is a trailer coming soon?

A trailer for Marvel's Eternals played at CCXP in Brazil in late 2019. The film is less than six months away from its scheduled release, a date which Disney claimed on Thursday morning was still accurate. This is an ideal window for the first trailer to be released publicly. Had the film not been delayed from its November date, a trailer would have released in late April or early May, approximately 7 months ahead of the original release date.

See the updated logo for Marvel's Eternals below.

(Photo: Marvel Studios / Marvel.com)

Finally, some signs of life at Marvel Studios for the first time in months. Fingers crossed for some footage!

For a complete breakdown of every confirmed Marvel title through 2022, check out our list of what to expect from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and when to expect it.

The synopsis on Marvel's official site remains the same.

The Eternals cast includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as the cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayak as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-coul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the aloof longer Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harrington will also appear as Dane Whitman aka Black Knight.

Marvel's updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 on December 17, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.