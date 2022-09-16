Ethan Hawke Is Still Mad He Lost in Audition to Raymond and Ray Co-Star Ewan McGregor

Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor have become beloved parts of the entertainment industry, with the two actors starring in memorable and downright iconic projects over the past few decades. Next month, the beloved actors will be sharing the screen together in Raymond and Ray, an upcoming drama set to release on Apple TV+. But as Hawke revealed in a recent interview with Screen Rant, Raymond and Ray definitely isn't the first time that his and McGregor's careers have intersected — as Hawke auditioned for the role of Christian in Moulin Rouge!, which ultimately went to McGregor.

"Ewan doesn't like this because he gets embarrassed, but I gave one of the greatest screen tests of my life for Moulin Rouge," Hawke revealed. "I did not get the part. I crushed this audition. And it just goes to show you how much I like Ewan's work. I still went to see the movie on opening day and loved it. So, I got over it. But I will say, someday that audition will be seen and people are gonna rethink."

Oddly enough, Hawke also has openly expressed a desire to join another franchise that McGregor is close to — the Star Wars galaxy, which most recently saw the latter actor returning as the titular character of the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series.

"Isn't it amazing? I mean, I did a hard public pitch! I know, and I see all these great people in these things and I could have played that part. I could have played that part. I guess somebody up there doesn't like me," Hawke told Screen Rant in a separate interview earlier this year. "I think they've got something-- what I make myself feel better is I think they've got something really good in mind."

Written and directed by Rodrigo García, Raymond and Ray follows McGregor and Hawke as two estranged half-brothers who reunite at their father's funeral, with whom both had a rocky relationship. Other than the Star Wars and Moon Knight actors, the cast also includes Maribel Verdú, Sophie Okonedo, Maxim Swinton, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Chris Silcox, and Chris Grabher.

Would you have wanted to see Ethan Hawke in Ewan McGregor's role in Moulin Rouge!? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

