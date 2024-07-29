SDCC 2024: Marvel Exec Talks “Delicate Balance” of Releasing Deadpool & Wolverine During Comic-Con

This past weekend brought a slew of surprises for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel delivering some shocking updates for future films. On top of that, the weekend also brought the cinematic debut of Deadpool & Wolverine, which has already broken countless records at the box office. While speaking to ComicBook about Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con booth, Marvel Studios Vice President of Franchise Creative and Marketing Sarah Beers touched on the creative decisions that go into representing Deadpool & Wolverine while the film is only in its opening weekend.

“Yeah, that’s tricky,” Beers explained. “It’s definitely a close collaboration with filmmakers around ‘what are we comfortable showing at this point?’ and a lot of back and forth conversation around which costumes can we show and what things can we do. I’m hoping that I can do a little Hail Mary, and maybe there’ll be another surprise on Sunday. I’m hoping. But it is opening weekend, so we don’t want to spoil anything for fans that maybe haven’t gotten a chance to see it because they’re here or what have you. So there’s a delicate balance.”

“For the first time ever, we worked collaboratively across video games, comics, animation, television, and movies to come together, unified under one banner as Marvel,” Beers said of the booth itself. “So there’s multiple places around the booth where we showcase each of those individual storytelling arms. We have this cool mural on the back and there’s a section that’s video games, a section that’s live action, a section that’s animation, a section that’s comics, the LED screen. We made sure that we went through everything. This is the Marvel brand, we’re all together. It’s shown up in many places, including what we’re going to be doing on the stage and the different activations around.”

