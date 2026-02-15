Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (February 16th)

We’ve made it through another week. Valentine’s Day is now behind us and we’re officially at the midpoint of February, meaning March is rapidly approaching. It also means that we have some new content coming to Netflix this week so don’t think that just because we’ve hit the middle of the month we’ve hit a lull. The streaming service is actually adding quite a few things this week, particularly on the movie side of things – and especially for fans of a couple of popular franchises.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For movie fans, this week is a big one with the arrival of all four of the Expendables movies on Friday, February 20th. If the action franchise isn’t your thing, Netflix still has you covered and on the same day, too, with the arrival of The Addams Family and The Addams Family 2. Pair those with both seasons of Wednesday for a nice, spooky fun time.

For television fans, there are some nice arrivals this week as well. The Star Search finale hits on Tuesday, February 17th while Netflix’s original series The Night Agent returns for its third season on Thursday, February 19th. Want to see what else the streamer has coming up this week? Read on for our complete list!

Tuesday, February 17th

Sommore: Chandelier Fly — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Straight from the Historic Garden Theater in Detroit, the Queen of Comedy returns to the stage to share her scintillating takes on untimely death, celebrity scandals, and cell phone companies learning to mind their business in this new special, Sommore: Chandelier Fly.

Star Search — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (Finale – 6pm PT / 9pm ET) Bigger talent. Higher stakes. Your vote. The iconic competition series returns for a new generation – live. The search is on.

Wednesday, February 18th

Being Gordon Ramsay — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Follow celeb chef Gordon Ramsay behind the scenes as he juggles family life, global empire and his biggest launch yet in this all-you-can-eat documentary.

Thursday, February 19th

Life After Beth

The Iron Claw

Wakefield

The Night Agent: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES Coming off the explosive events of Season Two, Night Agent Peter Sutherland is called in to track down a young Treasury Agent who fled to Istanbul with sensitive government intel after killing his boss. This kicks off a sequence of events where Peter investigates a dark money network while avoiding its paid assassins, while putting him on a collision course with a relentless journalist. Working together, they uncover buried secrets and old grudges that threaten to bring the government to its knees — and get them both killed in the process.

The Swedish Connection — NETFLIX FILM In this little-known true story, a Swedish bureaucrat becomes an unlikely war hero as he attempts to save Jewish lives during the darkest days of WWII.

Friday, February 20th

The Addams Family

The Addams Family 2

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Expendables 4

Laggies

Mike & Molly: Seasons 1-6

Firebreak — NETFLIX FILM Little Lide disappears in the forest while her family packs up their home. As a fire breaks out, her mother must race to reach her before the flames do.

The Orphans — NETFLIX FILM Two childhood friends must overcome their differences when their old flame dies in a suspicious car accident and her teenage daughter seeks revenge.

Pavane — NETFLIX FILM Three lonely strangers meet at their department store jobs and find solace in each other’s company while they explore connection and the nature of love.

Strip Law — NETFLIX SERIES An uptight lawyer teams with a flashy Las Vegas magician to bring some pizzazz to the city’s stupidest cases in this adult animated comedy.



What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!