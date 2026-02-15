Prime Just Added All 271 Episodes of a Legendary Drama Series

Amazon Prime Video has just added 271 episodes of a legendary courtroom drama series. Prime Video has a massive number of television shows available for people with subscriptions. Amazon itself has almost everything available to rent or stream, but for those who pay for Prime Video streaming and shipping, there are plenty of TV shows that are streaming as part of that subscription. This includes originals like Fallout, The Boys, Invincible, and Reacher, and older network shows like Supernatural, American Gods, and Hannibal. It also includes several classic television shows from the old days, and one of those is now streaming on Prime Video.

Prime Video just added the legendary drama series Perry Mason in its entirety. This means that all nine seasons and 271 total episodes are now available to stream and watch on the streaming service. Perry Mason is a legal drama that stars Raymond Burr, who was one of the biggest television stars of his era. He was known for two long-running successful drama series, with Perry Mason running from 1957 to 1966 and then Ironside, which ran from 1967 to 1975.

Why Should You Watch Perry Mason on Prime Video?

Image Courtesy of NBC

In Perry Mason, Raymond Burr plays the title character, a criminal defense lawyer who was based on the published stories by author Erle Stanley Gardner. This show was one of Hollywood’s first-ever one-hour series filmed for television. It is also one of the longest-running legal series on TV, with its nine seasons. The show won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Dramatic Series in its first season, and Burr received an Emmy Award for his performance. Barbara Hale also won an Emmy for her role as Della Street, Mason’s confidential secretary.

Things didn’t end with the series either, as Raymond Burr returned for 26 different made-for-TV films for NBC. There was also a prequel series in 2020 for HBO that saw Matthew Rhys play Perry Mason in what was basically his origin story. Each episode would see a client getting accused of committing a crime, and then Perry Mason would investigate the crime and work to find evidence that would clear his client’s name. The only drawback was that Mason won every case he was involved with, so the clients were always innocent.

In all, Perry Mason earned nine Primetime Emmy Award nominations, with Burr winning in 1959 while getting nominations in 1960 and 1961. Barbara Hale won her Emmy in 1959 and got a second nomination in 1961. The show itself received three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Drama Series in 1958, 1961, and 1966. William Hopper earned a Primetime Emmy nomination in 1959 for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

