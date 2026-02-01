Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (February 2nd)

We’ve gotten through another week, but not just that, we’ve made it through another month. January is officially over and we’ve turned the calendar page into February. That means the week ahead sees some new arrivals on streaming services, especially Netflix. While last week’s updates saw a limited number of additions with the end of the month, February is looking a bit more full with the arrival of some specials and a couple of new series.

In terms of specials, get ready to laugh with Mo Gilligan: In The Moment arriving on Tuesday, February 3rd. You can also get ready for love — or at least the love of baked goods — with Is It Cake? Valentines on the 4th and test your ability to tell what’s a delicious desert and what isn’t.

Netflix also has some series arriving this week as well. You can binge seasons 1-3 of Night Court beginning this week and the original series The Lincoln Lawyer returns for its fourth season this week as well. Read on to see what’s coming to Netflix this week and be sure to let us know what you’re watching in the comments or on our forum!

Tuesday, February 3rd

Night Court: Seasons 1-3

Mo Gilligan: In The Moment — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Mo Gilligan takes on Hollywood — and lives to tell the tale. In this lively special, the Londoner dishes on fame, family and being British in America.

Wednesday, February 4th

Is It Cake? Valentines — NETFLIX SERIES Bakers team up with their sweetie pies to create ultrarealistic cakes and hoodwink celebrity judges in this special Valentine’s Day edition.

Thursday, February 5th

Samuel: Season 1

Search Party: Seasons 1-5

Cash Queens — NETFLIX SERIES When life pushes them to the brink, five desperate friends decide the only way out is to form a gang, swipe some guns and start holding up banks.

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES On trial for a murder he didn’t commit, Mickey must face a relentless DA as he fights to prove his innocence, expose the real killer and save his firm.

Unfamiliar — NETFLIX SERIES When the past catches up with two former spies, their biggest challenge isn’t car chases, shootouts or fistfights — it’s telling each other the truth.

Friday, February 6th

Overboard (2018)

Queen of Chess — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY A 12-year-old Hungarian girl dreams of conquering the male-dominated world of international chess. As Judit Polgár blazes her way to the top, she sets her sights on beating world champion Garry Kasparov — and over a 15-year journey, discovers that it takes more than genius and grit to become one of the greatest chess players of all time.

Salvador — NETFLIX SERIES On a night of violent clashes, an ambulance driver learns his daughter is involved with hooligans. When things spiral, he’ll stop at nothing for answers.

Yoh! Bestie — NETFLIX FILM Thando is perpetually unlucky in love, but when her bestie returns from his travels with a fiancée in tow, she’s forced to face a new emotion — jealousy.



