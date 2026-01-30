This 4-Season Sci-Fi Thriller Is Great From Start to Finish (& Might Be the Best Shot TV Show Ever)

The sci-fi and thriller genres are both great on their own, but blending the best elements of both categories really allows TV shows to up the ante — and it kept one four-season series gripping from start to finish. Grabbing audiences’ attention and holding onto it is the job of any worthwhile thriller. However, it’s often difficult to keep that momentum going beyond one or two outings. Bringing in other genres can help, and sci-fi offers endless possibilities for advancement.

One show that meshes the technological advancements of sci-fi with a thriller narrative really shows how it’s done. It’s been streaming on Netflix since July 2025, so subscribers can easily pick it up. The series in question is Mr. Robot, which isn’t just a masterclass in storytelling from beginning to end. It’s also one of the best shot TV shows ever made.

Mr. Robot Is an Incredible Viewing Experience From Beginning to End

Image courtesy of USA Network

Seven years after it ended, Mr. Robot deserves far more recognition for how captivating it is. From the very first episode, it was clear that Elliot’s story stood out from the other thriller offerings on the market — and there hasn’t been anything like it since. The series’ cynical tone, which is laced with sardonic humor, is grabbing from the opening scene. And from there, the show wastes no time digging into its heavy-hitting topics. The psychology of its main character is at the forefront, showcasing the impact of trauma and loneliness. And on a larger scale, the series unpacks the ways that corporate power and greed intersect with technology.

This makes Mr. Robot a deeply thoughtful watch, and it remains that way all the way through. Such themes give it plenty to unravel over its four seasons — but they aren’t the only reason it hits home. Performances from the likes of Rami Malek and Christian Slater keep viewers invested in the characters. And the shows many twists and turns ensure it’s difficult to put down. There’s also the fact that it’s one of the most visually impressive shows, and it remains so even after years off the air.

The Sci-fi Thriller’s Cinematography Is Still Some of the Best on TV

Image courtesy of USA Network

Mr. Robot doesn’t have non-stop action sequences or a massive budget, but it still manages to be visually stunning. And that comes down to the show’s standout cinematography. It’s shot in incredibly artistic ways, most of which speak to the mood of the series at a given moment and what’s going on with the characters at the time. Mr. Robot knows the small details matter, and it uses them to its full advantage. This makes it even more rewarding to watch (or rewatch, since that’s worth doing, too).

And many of the shots add to the show’s suspense, keeping viewers questioning what we’re looking at or why a specific point is being focused on. The series isn’t afraid to experiment, either, so it doesn’t stick to the same tricks over and over. It’s a masterclass in cinematography, and many other projects could learn from it.

