Everything Coming to Plex in May 2026 That You Can Stream for Free

With May arriving in just over a week, we’ve come to the time of month where streaming services are sharing what new movies and television series will be coming when the new month begins. And while most people focus on the offerings of paid services like HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and more, free streaming also has a lot to offer entertainment fans each month and that includes Plex. The free streamer has a wealth of content arriving for May 2026 and there’s a lot to look forward to.
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There are some fantastic movies available to stream on Plex in May. Films like Hereditary, Fruitvale Station, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and so many more are arriving on the platform come May. Of course, there are also titles leaving Plex next month as well so if you’re looking to plan your free streaming, you’ll want to check out the list of both arrivals and departures below.
Coming to Plex in May 2026
A Haunted House
A Haunted House 2
All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
Barely Lethal
Beau Is Afraid
Bent
Blade Of The Immortal
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Climax
De Palma
Earth Mama
Equals
Ezra
Fast Color
First Cow
Frankie & Alice
Fruitvale Station
Ginger & Rosa
Girl Most Likely
Gloria Bell
God’s Creatures
Good Time
Green Room
Heat
Hereditary
In Fabric
Janet Planet
Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind
Just My Luck
Krisha
Leprechaun
Life After Beth
Life Of Crime
Little Italy
Little Manhattan
Love, Weddings & Other Disasters
Man On Wire
Marauders
Mirrors
Mississippi Grind
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Never Goin’ Back
Oasis: Supersonic
Occupied City
One Day As A Lion
Open Wide
Past Lives
Priscilla
Revenge of the Green Dragons
Rock The Kasbah
Silver Linings Playbook
Sing Street
Slice
Slow West
Southpaw
Spotlight
Stars At Noon
Stop Making Sense
Tangerine
The Contractor
The Doorman
The Farewell
The Forger
The Humans
The Imitation Game
The Inspection
The Kill Team
The Lovers
The Sixth
The Souvenir: Part II
The Vanishing of Sidney Hall
Touchy Feely
Treasure
Tuesday
Under The Silver Lake
Warrior
Leaving Plex in May 2026
An American Werewolf In London
End Of Watch
The Imitation Game
Once Upon A Time In America
Escape Plan
Escape Plan 2: Hades
Escape Plan 3: The Extractors
The Exception
The Girl Next Door
L.A. Confidential
Once Upon A Time In America
Runaway Jury
Transporter 3
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