Everything Coming to Plex in May 2026 That You Can Stream for Free

With May arriving in just over a week, we’ve come to the time of month where streaming services are sharing what new movies and television series will be coming when the new month begins. And while most people focus on the offerings of paid services like HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and more, free streaming also has a lot to offer entertainment fans each month and that includes Plex. The free streamer has a wealth of content arriving for May 2026 and there’s a lot to look forward to.

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There are some fantastic movies available to stream on Plex in May. Films like Hereditary, Fruitvale Station, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and so many more are arriving on the platform come May. Of course, there are also titles leaving Plex next month as well so if you’re looking to plan your free streaming, you’ll want to check out the list of both arrivals and departures below.

Coming to Plex in May 2026

A Haunted House

A Haunted House 2

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Barely Lethal

Beau Is Afraid

Bent

Blade Of The Immortal

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Climax

De Palma

Earth Mama

Equals

Ezra

Fast Color

First Cow

Frankie & Alice

Fruitvale Station

Ginger & Rosa

Girl Most Likely

Gloria Bell

God’s Creatures

Good Time

Green Room

Heat

Hereditary

In Fabric

Janet Planet

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind

Just My Luck

Krisha

Leprechaun

Life After Beth

Life Of Crime

Little Italy

Little Manhattan

Love, Weddings & Other Disasters

Man On Wire

Marauders

Mirrors

Mississippi Grind

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Never Goin’ Back

Oasis: Supersonic

Occupied City

One Day As A Lion

Open Wide

Past Lives

Priscilla

Revenge of the Green Dragons

Rock The Kasbah

Silver Linings Playbook

Sing Street

Slice

Slow West

Southpaw

Spotlight

Stars At Noon

Stop Making Sense

Tangerine

The Contractor

The Doorman

The Farewell

The Forger

The Humans

The Imitation Game

The Inspection

The Kill Team

The Lovers

The Sixth

The Souvenir: Part II

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall

Touchy Feely

Treasure

Tuesday

Under The Silver Lake

Warrior

Leaving Plex in May 2026

An American Werewolf In London

End Of Watch

The Imitation Game

Once Upon A Time In America

Escape Plan

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Escape Plan 3: The Extractors

The Exception

The Girl Next Door

L.A. Confidential

Once Upon A Time In America

Runaway Jury

Transporter 3

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