5 Underrated Sci-Fi TV Shows That Released in 2025

As streaming becomes more saturated, more fantastic sci-fi shows are slipping through the cracks before they reach the public consciousness. While you likely tuned in for the continuation of heavy hitters, like Severance, The Last of Us, and the final season of Stranger Things this year, you may have missed some of the best new sci-fi outings. These 2025 releases are just as worthy of a watch, despite not being household names.

The shows on this list aren’t impenetrable; in fact, they’d likely have been major hits if released at a different time or in a different language. These high-value productions, though well executed, struggled to break through the noise, falling prey to bad marketing, fatigued audiences, or over-stuffed streaming options (if not all of the above). But not to worry, because we’ve been paying attention, and if you’re looking to binge the latest hidden sci-fi gems, we’ve got five great recs for you.

5) The Institute

MGM+

The Institute is the MGM+ adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, which tells a story about children with telekinetic powers who are abducted and held in a secret facility. A parallel storyline follows a disgraced former police officer whose path slowly converges with theirs. The show’s underrated status may just come down to visibility. MGM+ is a relatively minor player in the streaming game, and its originals are mostly accessed via Prime Video add-on. While critical response was mixed, The Institute maintains a fresh Rotten Tomatoes rating, and was beloved by its smaller audience who cited the horror atmosphere and compelling characters as strengths. Despite being underseen, MGM+ renewed The Institute for Season 2, so there’s still time to catch up.

4) Murderbot

apple tv

Adapted from Martha Wells’ Hugo- and Nebula-winning novellas, Murderbot premiered in May of this year, as a limited first season on Apple TV. It focuses on a self-aware security android (played by Alexander Skarsgård) that hacks its own governor module and would rather watch soap operas than protect people. The series is unique in the extent to which it features our anti-hero’s internal monologue, successfully translating the books’ dry humor and sci-fi satire to the screen. There has been a pattern in recent years of sci-fi comedies failing to sustain momentum; for example, Resident Alien was cancelled earlier this year. So while it’s not necessarily surprising that Murderbot didn’t break through the zeitgeist, it is a travesty. Thankfully, Apple has greenlit it for another season, so perhaps it will have the chance to gain momentum the way Severance did.

3) Nautilus

AMC

Nautilus premiered in the U.S. on AMC and AMC+ on June 29th, following earlier international releases. The series is a reimagining of Jules Verne’s Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, and an origin story for Nemo. Shazad Latif stars as the Captain, adapted into an Indian prince whose family and birthright are stolen by the East India Mercantile Company. After escaping a penal colony, Nemo commandeers a technologically advanced submarine and assembles a crew of fugitives to help him outmaneuver imperial forces. Initially developed for Disney+ before being shelved, Nautilus was rescued by AMC and released in the U.S. with very minimal promotion. Combine that with Verne purists wanting a more loyal adaptation, and it’s easy to see why it wasn’t more popular. Though its future remains uncertain, Nautilus Season 1 is a visually stunning steampunk adventure that’s worthy of a watch.

2) The Eternaut

netflix

Netflix’s adaptation of El Eternauta (The Eternaut), the iconic Argentinian graphic novel by Héctor Germán Oesterheld and Francisco Solano López, was released on the platform in April of this year. Set in Buenos Aires during a mysterious toxic snowfall that wipes out much of the population, the series is a beautifully executed science fiction survival drama with political undertones. Though despite its pedigree, The Eternaut struggled to break through internationally. Its slower-paced storytelling and emphasis on character dynamics also likely limited its mass appeal. But it’s precisely the show’s focus on character, and the slow-burn mystery box at its core, that make it such a compelling watch. If you like speculative fiction exploring big themes around power and resistance, The Eternaut’s initial six-episode run is a must-see.

1) Cassandra

netflix

Netflix’s German sci-fi series Cassandra arrived in early 2025 and boasts a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, despite never becoming a hit. The concept revolves around an advanced AI designed for caregiving, whose increasing autonomy raises some unsettling questions. Told in a tight, limited run, the series manages to build tension throughout. Cassandra may have flown under the radar because subtitles are a barrier to entry for US audiences. Netflix’s other German sci-fi series Dark experienced similar resistance, though it has gained popularity over the years. Cassandra also forgoes cheap thrills in favor of a grounded, psychological bend. The fact that it feels plausible is what makes it equally disturbing and fascinating. For how little it was discussed, it’s surprisingly brilliant, and earns the spot as this year’s most tragically underrated sci-fi series.

