Original Chronicles of Narnia Film Star Weighs In on Netflix’s Wild Reboot

Netflix’s new adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia is shaping up to be a bit different from the previous films and the original novels, but actor Ben Barnes is not concerned. At a red carpet event in Los Angeles this week, he told Variety he is eager to see how Greta Gerwig’s take on the series differs from others. Barnes played Prince Caspian in the latter two films in the series, and the break-out role helped launch his career. Like others, Barnes is hoping this adaptation will cover material that his movies didn’t, but even when they take on the stories he starred in, he’s excited to see how they will be different this time around.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“With classic literature, there’s no end to the ways they can be adapted as long as it’s being fresh and it’s speaking to a new generation,” Barnes said. “I think that those stories have this one, some fantasy really allows you to tell beautifully allegorical stories about hope and goodness and faith. I think that it’d be really interesting to see her take on that. I’m thrilled that [Narnia] is getting retold.”

Ben Barnes as Prince Caspian / Walt Disney Pictures

Gerwig has signed on to write and direct at least two movies in Netflix’s adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis. Lewis wrote seven novels in the series, but they weren’t published in chronological order. The books jumped around the timeline in Narnia quite a bit, as well as the timeline in the real world. From 2005 to 2010, three of the books were adapted into movies — The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Prince Caspian, and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. These are the first three books in publication order, and most fans agree they should be read in this order, but Netflix is reportedly tackling the story chronologically instead.

The latest rumors say that Gerwig is currently writing a script based on The Magician’s Nephew, the sixth book published in the series, but the first in Narnia’s history. If Netflix follows that chronology, the second installment should be The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, followed by The Horse and His Boy, then Prince Caspian, The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, The Silver Chair, and finally, The Last Battle. This is the first time a single studio has held the rights to adapt all seven books, so fans are hoping the series will go all the way.

Barnes may also have been referring to reports of the surprising tone of Gerwig’s adaptation. According to producer Amy Pascal, this is “a very new take on Narnia. It’s all about rock ‘n’ roll.” It’s unclear what exactly that means, but for some fans, it doesn’t sound quite right for the whimsical fairy tale tone of these books.

Of course, we won’t know what Pascal really meant until we see more from this movie for ourselves. The Chronicles of Narnia is expected to begin filming soon, and is currently scheduled to premiere on Thanksgiving weekend in 2026. In the meantime, the previous film adaptations are streaming now on Disney+, and Lewis’ novels are available in print, digital, and audiobook formats.