One of the Most Iconic Teen Comedies of the ‘80s Is Secretly Based on a Comic Book

John Hughes was on a hot streak for the duration of the 1980s; accordingly, his name is synonymous with some of the most iconic teen comedies of the modern era. He directed Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Not to mention, Hughes also penned the screenplay for standout efforts like Pretty in Pink and Some Kind of Wonderful. What few realize is that the beloved filmmaker also wrote and directed a killer comic book adaptation. Though it wasn’t widely marketed as an IP-based release, his iconic sci-fi comedy Weird Science is absolutely inspired by a classic comic book from years past.

More specifically, the 1985 film came to life as a loose adaptation of a story featured in an EC Comics anthology released in 1951.

Weird Science Quietly Takes Its Premise From an EC Comics Anthology

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Hughes adapted the screenplay for Weird Science from the EC Comics anthology series of the same name. Most issues of the comic featured four self-contained stories, giving readers a variety of options to choose from within each issue. The film is specifically inspired by the story “Made of the Future!” by Al Feldstein, which first appeared in Weird Science #5 circa 1951.

The “Made of the Future!” story follows Alvin Blank, a man left by his would-be bride and subsequently transported to the distant future thanks to a chance encounter with a group of time travelers. During his visit to the latter timeline, Alvin acquires a kit that allows him to effectively create his ideal mate. He eventually returns to his own time with a futuristic companion in tow. Ultimately, Alvin’s spouse runs back to the future, leaving him alone once again.

The narrative featured in the comic is significantly different from the film. Rather than following a grown man looking for a mate, the movie catches up with sex-crazed teenagers Gary (Anthony Michael Hall) and Wyatt (Ilan Mitchell-Smith) as they use a computer program to create a female companion called Lisa (Kelly LeBrock). The central duo ultimately learn a series of important lessons, including to be careful what they wish for.

Seeing as this is a John Hughes film, it’s no great surprise that he rewrote the lead characters as teenagers, rather than focusing on an adult looking for a dutiful spouse. High school characters fit squarely within the filmmaker’s wheelhouse, and he scripts Gary and Wyatt as three-dimensional and often relatable.

There are obviously misogynistic themes at play in both the comic and the screen rendering of Weird Science; however, each redeems itself. The comic, of course, ends with Alvin alone despite his efforts to procure a submissive partner. In the case of Wyatt and Gary, the pair ultimately moves past objectifying women in favor of coming to relate to them on a human level.

The film additionally scores points for positioning Lisa as smart, capable, and fully in control, despite her origins as an intended sex object for the boys. Though the sex-starved pals initially try to consummate their relationship, the efforts are unsuccessful, paving the way for Lisa to help them build confidence in healthier ways.

Universal Pictures

As for how it works on the whole, Weird Science is an unforgettable teen classic that blends science fiction with raunchy comedy. Hall is predictably enjoyable as Gary, and it’s compelling to watch him come into his own and learn a thing or two about himself in the process. Not to mention, it’s a rare treat to see Hughes delve into science fiction fare, given that his output was usually far more grounded in real life.

On the whole, there are significant differences between the Weird Science comic book and movie, but many of the core themes still translate. I can only imagine if Weird Science were released today, that Universal Pictures would have hyped up the comic connection more. However, comic adaptations hadn’t reached their current level of popularity at that time, which is one likely reason why the studio didn’t lead with that in the marketing.

What are your thoughts on this classic teen raunch-comedy, and have you read the EC Comic from which it was loosely adapted?