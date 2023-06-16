Extraction 2 Fans Love Chris Hemsworth Netflix Sequel More Than First Movie
Extraction 2 first reactions are in and people are loving Chris Hemsworth's return to the action franchise. The Netflix movie hits streaming this weekend and fans are sharing their opinions so far. Sam Hargrave has carved out quite the niche for himself on the streaming platform. These action movies have great stunts and fun cinematography. It's good to see Hemsworth enjoying himself in the role of Tyler Rake again. On Rotten Tomatoes, the audience score for Extraction 2 sits at a bubbling 89% while critics have it at 77%. That's better than the first movie on both accounts. So, maybe Netflix has some room to celebrate. Check out reactions down below!
Check out the official synopsis for Netflix's Extraction 2: "Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in EXTRACTION 2, the sequel to Netflix's blockbuster action film EXTRACTION. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held."
Chris Hemsworth is Tyler Rake in EXTRACTION 2.— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 16, 2023
Now streaming, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/id5JEE1hLW
Have to see it for yourself
MY GOODNESS THE 21 MINUTE ONER IS ABSOLUTELY NUTS. PEAK THRILL. MAD RESPECT TO SAM HARGRAVE THE TOP G🔥— Sasta Tarantino (@Sparkhi01) June 16, 2023
One of the finest action sequences ever. #Extraction2 #SamHargrave #ChrisHemsworth pic.twitter.com/IcZ6YRb4DQ
A lot of new territory for Hemsworth
Never thought I’d be doing an ASMR video… #Extraction2 has me punching steaks and breaking celery bones 😂 https://t.co/YGhX19nMyS— Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) June 15, 2023
Surprised by the movie
I'm just 40 minutes through Extraction 2, wtf am I watching man ?😭😭🔥 This is Cinema! pic.twitter.com/E2cr23dnjP— Pikolomzi (@peekay_mab) June 16, 2023
This was tremendous
How far would you go for a password? Starring Nino B, Noxolo Dlamini and Donovan Goliath, comes Distraction: The Extraction of Don, a mockumentary inspired by #Extraction2 pic.twitter.com/q2uPBQmngo— Netflix Nigeria (@NetflixNaija) June 14, 2023
About that cameo...
I was glued to my seat all through;
Action 💯
Emotions 💯
Brutal 💯
Gory? 💯 #Extraction2
And no, Ninalowo was not in it. He was in a parody version to hype the movie. pic.twitter.com/TnBBaU2k6D— Akitiolu 🇳🇬 🍦 (@Alpha_Yom) June 16, 2023
Some high praise
John Wick or Fast X doesn't come close to Extraction 2 ,, Best Action movie by far #Extraction2Netflix #Extraction2 pic.twitter.com/WUKJQfRfit— ʙ㉫vAǸ_A_ᑭr㉫†✿rÏu＄ (@BevanPretorius) June 16, 2023
Born to do it
#Extraction2 was good just as the first one! Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake is just incredible in this role. pic.twitter.com/Oxaamtr45L— Juan! 🧑🏽🦼 (@GamerOnWheelz21) June 16, 2023
10/10
Just finished Extraction 2. What a movie! Insane action. Highly recommended. pic.twitter.com/L9jqJ109xZ— Wlad Jahnoson (@Myrdlok) June 16, 2023
Early recommendations
What to watch this weekend 🎥 🍿
What to watch this weekend 🎥 🍿

Extraction 2 Kandahar pic.twitter.com/y62KT8fdh2— King Monye 👑 (@iamkingmonye) June 16, 2023
Stellar work boys
Extraction 2!!!!!🤯#IkoroduBoisVersion— ikorodu bois (@IkoroduB) June 13, 2023
plsss guys retweet!❤️❤️#tylerrakelives #Ikorodutothe🌎 pic.twitter.com/QvOUwO1pgd