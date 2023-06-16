Extraction 2 Fans Love Chris Hemsworth Netflix Sequel More Than First Movie

By Aaron Perine

Extraction 2 first reactions are in and people are loving Chris Hemsworth's return to the action franchise. The Netflix movie hits streaming this weekend and fans are sharing their opinions so far. Sam Hargrave has carved out quite the niche for himself on the streaming platform. These action movies have great stunts and fun cinematography. It's good to see Hemsworth enjoying himself in the role of Tyler Rake again. On Rotten Tomatoes, the audience score for Extraction 2 sits at a bubbling 89% while critics have it at 77%. That's better than the first movie on both accounts. So, maybe Netflix has some room to celebrate. Check out reactions down below!

Check out the official synopsis for Netflix's Extraction 2: "Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in EXTRACTION 2, the sequel to Netflix's blockbuster action film EXTRACTION. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held."

Are you watching Extraction 2 this weekend? Did you love the first one? Let us know down in the comments!

Have to see it for yourself

prevnext

A lot of new territory for Hemsworth

prevnext

Surprised by the movie

prevnext

This was tremendous

prevnext

About that cameo...

prevnext

Some high praise

prevnext

Born to do it

prevnext

10/10

prevnext

Early recommendations

prevnext

Stellar work boys

prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of