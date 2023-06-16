Extraction 2 Fans Love Chris Hemsworth Netflix Sequel More Than First Movie

Extraction 2 first reactions are in and people are loving Chris Hemsworth's return to the action franchise. The Netflix movie hits streaming this weekend and fans are sharing their opinions so far. Sam Hargrave has carved out quite the niche for himself on the streaming platform. These action movies have great stunts and fun cinematography. It's good to see Hemsworth enjoying himself in the role of Tyler Rake again. On Rotten Tomatoes, the audience score for Extraction 2 sits at a bubbling 89% while critics have it at 77%. That's better than the first movie on both accounts. So, maybe Netflix has some room to celebrate. Check out reactions down below!

Check out the official synopsis for Netflix's Extraction 2: "Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in EXTRACTION 2, the sequel to Netflix's blockbuster action film EXTRACTION. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held."

Chris Hemsworth is Tyler Rake in EXTRACTION 2.



Now streaming, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/id5JEE1hLW — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 16, 2023

