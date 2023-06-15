Netflix's One Piece Star Gives Anime Rundown in New Promo

Netflix is no stranger to the world of creating live-action anime adaptations, with previous works such as Cowboy Bebop, Bleach, and Death Note filling out the streaming service's library. With upcoming adaptations including the likes of Mobile Suit Gundam, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Avatar: The Last Airbender, there is one series that might take the crown for the biggest. Netflix's One Piece will sail to the small screen this year and the young actor playing Monkey D. Luffy has taken the opportunity to get fans ready for TUDUM.

Inaki Godoy will be playing the part of Monkey D. Luffy in the upcoming Netflix series, with the live-action adaptation already confirming that creator Eiichiro Oda is acting as an executive producer for the show. Fans have yet to see any footage of the series, though, from the marketing and promotional materials released so far, it would seem that the Netflix series is staying true to many of the aesthetics of the Shonen Jump series. Netflix's TUDUM event will arrive this Saturday, June 17th, with the streaming service confirming that One Piece will reveal new information for fans. While not confirmed as of yet, fans are hoping for a new trailer and/or release date for the series.

One Piece: The Grand TUDUM

The Official Twitter Account for Netflix's One Piece series released a new video of Inaki Godoy hyping up the event. Joining Godoy for the series includes Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. The live-action adaptation is looking to follow the story of the East Blue Saga, the arc that set Luffy on his quest to become the king of the pirates.

Shockingly enough, One Piece's Netflix series isn't the only live-action adaptation arriving in 2023 for the Straw Hats. In Japan, a hilarious performance on the rink will be taking place titled "One Piece On Ice", which will recreate the Alabasat Arc in a brand new way. With the anime and the manga throwing some major challenges at the Straw Hat Pirates, this might be the biggest year for One Piece in recent memory.

Do you think Netflix's One Piece will live up to the anime? What has been your favorite live-action anime adaptation to date?