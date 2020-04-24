Extraction Producers Joe and Anthony Russo Taking Marvel Approach for Chris Hemsworth's Sequel

✖

Joe and Anthony Russo are taking the lessons they learned working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and applying them to Extraction. Based on a comic co-written by the Russos, the Chris Hemsworth-led film debuted on Netflix in 2020. Joe Russo wrote the film and produced it with Anthony, and it served as Sam Hargrave's directorial debut. Netflix quickly greenlit a sequel with Russo, Hargrave, and Hemsworth returning to write, direct, and star, respectively. Russo is still hammering out the script at last check, but the Russo Brothers aren't stopping there. They have plans for an entire cinematic universe built on Extraction's foundation. Hargrave says the Captain America and Avengers directors are taking the Marvel Studios approach to expand Extracton's world.

"I think Joe and Anthony, that whole AGBO team, are brilliant in that building upon the Marvel universe aspect where a lot of these films connect and intersect in their journeys with characters," Hargrave told Collider. "They're building on that model in the Extraction universe and there is a lot of opportunity to follow characters that people have shown an affinity for and sounds like they want to know more about."

Hargrave also commented on how involved he is with the Russo's plans. "So, [as far as] my personal involvement, I would like to be as involved as possible but I also don't want to be greedy. There's a lot of other super talented filmmakers out there who would have very unique visions and would bring something new and fresh to the franchise that I would be excited to see as a fan. Hopefully we get to do the second one with all the same team and really establish the franchise, if you will. But from there I would love to see, as a fan of cinema, other young directors who, again, can push the level of action."

Netflix and the Russos hoped to begin production in 2021. Hargrave says that the COVID-19 pandemic created obstacles, but they're still holding to their plan to start shooting in the fall.

"[That's] still the case, COVID-pending," he says. 'That's kind of everyone's little caveat right now, but we're moving forward on it as if we're shooting in the fall. Joe [Russo] is still finalizing the script. We're all excited to read it. I've read different iterations, but I'm excited to read what he turns in. We're all looking forward to getting back in the saddle and hopefully bringing another action-packed adventure in the Extraction universe."

Extraction is streaming now on Netflix.