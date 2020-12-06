Extraction 2: The Russo Brothers Reveal When Sequel Begins Filming With Chris Hemsworth

✖

Joe and Anthony Russo are best known for directing Marvel films, including Avengers: Endgame, but they also have some other projects with MCU stars. They recently directed Cherry starring Tom Holland, will soon begin work on The Gray Man with Chris Evans, produced 21 Bridges with Chadwick Boseman last year, and more. In addition to producing, Joe Russo also penned the script for Extraction, Netflix's action flick starring Chris Hemsworth. The movie was a huge hit for Netflix, so it's no surprise the Russos are attached to a sequel. According to a recent report from Collider, the follow-up is expected to begin filming next year.

"The intention is to start rolling cameras on Extraction 2 sometime next fall," Joe Russo shared. "Chris is a busy guy so we have to figure out his schedule, but that’s the intent at the moment."

During the interview, Joe Russo also teased the idea of an "Extraction Universe," which could feature a film focusing on David Harbour's Extraction character, Gaspar.

"I'm still not gonna commit because I think it’s more exciting to surprise people, but I will say this: we are working at building out a universe of films that could potentially explore some of the other characters from the first movie and some new characters, and see more historical interaction between the characters. So if you’re interested in David Harbour’s character, you just may get to see him in a future Extraction movie," Russo shared.

He added, "We’re trying to find more interesting ways to tell these stories and cross-pollinate them. We’re big fans of just forging new paths in narrative. Can we go backwards and forwards at the same time? Can things that happened in the past affect the movies in the present? What are new ways to tell those stories? And can we see different points of view? Every antagonist is the protagonist in their own story, so can we see their point of view? How do they perceive the world? What makes them empathetic? I think what makes that a compelling element to the Extraction universe is it is a global franchise telling global stories, and we’d like to diversify the point of view in those movies."

As for Extraction 2, fans will have to wait and see if the movie will be a prequel or a sequel. Hemsworth previously teased that it could be the former, which is no surprise considering the fate of his character was left up in the air at the end of the movie. In fact, the movie's director has expanded on whether or not Tyler Rake survived the film.

Extraction is now streaming on Netflix.