Fandango Concession Confessions Survey Reveals Moviegoers’ Favorite Snacks

The summer movie season is officially upon us, with an array of epic blockbusters headed to the multiplex in the coming months. After the COVID-19 pandemic put a lot of the theatrical moviegoing experience on hold, audiences are getting back into movie theaters — and it looks like they’re enjoying some very specific refreshments along the way. Fandango, the nation’s largest movie ticketing service, recently conducted their Concession Confessions survey, which asked 2,500 moviegoers in the United States about their snacking preferences at the movies. This is the latest survey to be released by Fandango, following their Moviegoing Trends and Insights Study.

“Summer moviegoing season is in full swing, and it’s that time of year when fans are craving those spectacular ‘popcorn movies,’” Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis said in a statement. “We call them ‘popcorn movies’ for a reason: because concessions are an essential part of the theatrical experience. Summer movies allow us to escape our daily routines and discover new, unforgettable adventures at our local theaters, and with Top Gun: Maverick thrilling audiences,and Jurassic World Dominion and more summer blockbusters on the way, theaters are buzzing with breathtaking, big-screen excitement and fans craving those irresistible snacks.”

The study revealed that 81% of those surveyed believe that theater concessions play an important role in the moviegoing experience, with 71% saying that they missed eating concessions when theaters were closed due to the pandemic. The study also dove into the most popular concessions among moviegoers, with popcorn and soda winning by far. More statistics can be found below.

83% claim movie theater popcorn simply tastes better.

76% are more likely to eat popcorn in the theater than at home.

66% order large or extra large sizes of popcorn every time, while 47% would prefer a bottomless popcorn bucket option.

53% say nachos is the best hot snack, but 77% avoid messy concessions like nachos on a date.

58% prefer a mix of sweet & salty snacks, while nearly half enjoy mixing their popcorn with candy at the movies. The top candies fans add to popcorn are M&M’s, Reese’s Pieces, Raisinets, Goobers and Milk Duds.

47% say they must buy concessions even when they’re late to the movies.

72% say Coke (regular, diet, Coke Zero or flavored Coke) is their top drink of choice.

55% would like to see healthier (and more vegan) options at the theater.

45% say the bottomless soda option is their favorite new addition to theater concession menus, followed by alcoholic beverages and flavored Cokes.

Action/adventure is the #1 movie genre that must be enjoyed with concessions, followed by comedies and scifi/fantasy.

The study also looked at the movie theater concessions habits of self-described “comic book fans”, revealing that they often order more food and beverages when seeing a blockbuster.

85% of comic book fans feel like concessions are an important part of the moviegoing experience vs. 81% of general moviegoers.

64% of comic book fans would be interested in themed concessions (like “pizza balls” for Doctor Strange 2) vs. 61% of general moviegoers.

50% of comic book fans opt in for unlimited popcorn/soda options vs. 47% of general moviegoers.

49% of comic book fans order pretzel vs. 46% of general moviegoers.

48% of comic book fans like to experiment with concessions vs. 45% of general moviegoers.

34% of comic book fans order pizza vs. 31% of general moviegoers.

The study also revealed the specifics of moviegoers’ favorite candies, with Peanut M&M’s ranked as the favorite overall and chocolate-based candy; Twizzlers as the top non-chocolate based candy; and Junior Mints as voted the top retro candy brand. Participants even weighed in on their favorite brand of licorice, with Twizzlers being the preferred brand in the Northeast, Midwest and Southern parts of the country, while Red Vines won the hearts of the Western U.S. 47% percent of those surveyed said they would purchase another licorice brand if their favorite wasn’t offered.

