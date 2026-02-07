Fans Will Have to Wait a Little Longer for the DCU’s Batman Spinoff (But The Delay Is Actually Perfect)

The upcoming DCU movie slate holds immense potential, and several aspects of it revolve around the Dark Knight, which is an area of the DC Universe that James Gunn and Peter Safran are taking their time getting right. Unfortunately, the latest news on one of the most promising DCU Batman spinoffs is that fans will have to wait a little longer to see it, but from a broader view, the delay is actually perfect.

Variety is reporting that Practical Magic is moving to September 11th, 2026, and that relates to the DCU because it is actually taking the spot of the anticipated Clayface movie. Clayface was supposed to debut in theaters on September 11th, but it is now moving to October 23rd. That would be bad news in most cases, but for Clayface, the new October release date suits the film far better than its initial September premiere.

Clayface Has Even More Potential At The Box Office In October

There are many aspects of the Clayface movie that are still unknown, but we do know that this take on the character is framed more like a horror movie as opposed to typical superhero fare, and that approach suits the character brilliantly.

Mike Flanagan is at the helm of the film, who is no stranger to the horror genre, and is also working his magic on The Exorcist franchise as Clayface gets closer to release. Flanagan has previously discussed that his approach to the character is based on the two-part Feat of Clay story arc from Batman: The Animated Series, and even outside of that specific story, the Animated Series framed Clayface as both a tragic figure and monstrous villain, which also seems to be the approach of the film.

Gunn has also teased this approach in a past tweet about the film, as he prepared fans for the big performance from Tom Rhys Harries, who will be bringing the character to life for the first time on the big screen. Gunn called Clayface a “perennially misunderstood villain”, so this version will most likely live in the space between empathic anti-hero and pure villain, and in both the animated series and the comics, that’s where he’s consistently shined.

This approach and the horror elements all lend themselves to the Halloween season far more than a September release, as it will likely attract broader horror fans as well as the DC Comics faithful. If they can nail the visuals and the utilization of his powers while also exploring the tortured soul behind those powers, this could be a monster hit for the DCU and a true breakout debut for one of Batman’s most compelling villains.

Clayface will land in theaters on October 23rd.

