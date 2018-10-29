‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ New Creatures Revealed

Warner Bros. has released a new featurette for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald that introduces some of the new magical creatures featured in the film.

Star Eddie Redmayne, who play magizoologist Newt Scamander, and screenwriter and Harry Potter creator JK Rowling describe some of these new beasts.

“My favorite creature down in Newt’s basement is the Kelpie,” says Rowling. “The only way to tame it is to get a bridle on it, so we watch Newt taming the Kelpie.”

Kelpie’s are shapeshifting aquatic beasts native to Ireland and Great Britain. The most famous of these creatures is the Loch Ness Monster.

“There’s a Zouwu, who’s a Chinese creature who’s pretty dumbfounding and can travel a thousand miles in a day,” star Redmayne says.

“It really does take a Newt Scamander to contain and look after that beast,” Rowling adds.

A few fan favorites from the first Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movie will be coming back as well.

“Pickett’s back,” Redmayne says, referring to Newt’s pet Bowtruckle. “I have a soft spot for him. It’s so small and twig-like and sweet.”

“People will be glad to hear that the Niffler has had babies,” Rowling reveals.

“It’s now an entire family of scene-stealers,” Redmayne says. “The Nifflers cause a bit of havoc for Newt, but also help in so many ways.”

Of the second Fantastic Beasts film in general, Redmayne has suggested that there will be plenty of surprises and connections to be found for Harry Potter fans.

“The script is labyrinthian,” the actor said. “It’s like you’re going down this maze and Jo [Rowling] is weaving the stories together with such intricacy. Along the way, these connections to Harry Potter and secrets are falling at your feet.

“There is one… I got to the end and my jaw dropped. There was one thing I didn’t see coming.”

One such surprising connection is that Claudia Kim is playing Nagini, Lord Voldemort’s snake who we now know was a Maledictus.

Star Dan Fogler has teased that the second film in the series is much darker than the first.

“It reminds me a lot of The Empire Strikes Back,” Fogler said. “The first movie is so positive. It’s sweet and lovely. But this time everybody is really put under fire. People are gonna see this like a 100 times just to get everything. They’re going to be going nuts that they have to wait for the next one.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens in theaters on November 16th. Its sequel will follow on November 20, 2020.