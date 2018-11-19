‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ Kills Off Surprising Heroine

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is carry on its franchises dark tradition. The sequel has spelled its way into theaters, and it ended with a surprising death fans never saw coming.

So, you’ve been warned! There are spoilers for Fantastic Beasts below! Please proceed with caution!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Crimes of Grindelwald‘s massive character roster is a hard one to keep up with, but the addition of Leta Lestrange was an intriguing choice. The heroine, who is played by Zoe Kravitz, was introduced in the first film through a wayward photograph. However, Leta left this film in the grave.

Unfortunately, the black sheep of the Lestrange family was killed after snubbing an offer to join Grindelwald. Leta’s dark past was advertised time and again through the sequel, leaving fans convinced she would live up to her family name and join Grindelwald’s cause. Ultimately, Leta chose to slight his crusade, and she was killed trying to protect her fiance and friend.

Trapped in a graveyard, Newt Scamander and his brother Theseus found themselves under attack by Grindelwald. Leta turned the dark wizard off by tricking him with her loyalty, but she turned on him with a simple spell. The witch then sent several defensive spells to Newt and her fiance Theseus before telling the man she loved him. It was then Leta was touched by Grindelwald’s fiery charm, leaving her to disintegrate into glowing ashes.

For fans, this death was a rather unexpected one as many felt Leta’s heritage would keep her around. Her part in the Lestrange family connected her to Grindelwald’s cause, but it seems Leta was not one to subscribe to such pureblood ideologies. In fact, the witch turned out to be one of the most grounded Lestranges seen in the Wizarding World, and audiences are reeling from her death. To lose Leta so soon is a definite shame, and future films will surely touch upon the Scamander brothers as they grieve the loss.

Of course, Leta is not the only character to die in this magical sequel. In fact, the film’s dark tone set up the feature to kill off plenty. A wild Thestral chase began the film as Grindelwald made his escape from the MACUSA Headquarters, and the event killed off a few Aurors. As the film continued, the villains’ group murdered several unsuspecting Muggles, and the bloodshed culminated with even more Aurors at Grindelwald’s decisive rally.

So, how do you feel about Leta’s shocking death? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!