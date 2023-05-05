Here's When Marvel's Fantastic Four Reboot Will Begin Filming

Marvel Studios' reboot of Fantastic Four has been at the forefront of many fans' minds lately, with rumors swirling around who will make up the film's ensemble cast. Once that cast is in place, the next question has been exactly when Fantastic Four will begin filming — and according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, we might have a hint. In a report on Friday surrounding Blade shutting down production due to the Writers Guild of America strike, it was revealed that Fantastic Four is currently eyeing a start date at some point in January 2024.

"Fantastic Four, which is in the midst of the most closely watched casting search since Marvel hired Tom Holland to play Spider-Man eight years ago, is eying a January 2024 start date in London," the report reads. "That could change, if the strike were to drag on and on for six months or more, though according to sources that is seen as unlikely."

What is the new Fantastic Four movie about?

Plot details, as well as any confirmed cast members, have not been revealed for Marvel's new Fantastic Four, which will be helmed by Matt Shakman. That being said, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover event Avengers: Secret Wars on the horizon, and the team's ties to new franchise big bad Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), there is a lot of hype around the film.

"Well, we talked a little bit about Secret Wars. We talked about [Avengers: The] Kang Dynasty as related to [Ant-Man and the Wasp:] Quantumania. The only other one in terms of me personally and my 23-year history is the Fantastic Four," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently shared with Entertainment Weekly about his excitement for the future. "We sort of talked about mutants and that whole aspect to the Marvel world, but Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics. There's certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that's something that is really exciting for us. People will start to hear more about that soon. We plan on that being a big pillar of the MCU going forward, just the way they've been in the comics for 50 or 60 years."

Fantastic Four is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2025.